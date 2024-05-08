Bank of Ghana vows continued oversight of financial institutions

Dr Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has reiterated its commitment to closely monitoring and regulating financial institutions in the country, emphasising the importance of maintaining stability and integrity in the banking sector.

According to the central bank, overseeing the banking industry is essential for mitigating risks and fostering confidence in the financial system.

Speaking at the name change and gala dinner of FBN Bank Ghana Limited, the BoG Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, emphasised that the institution remains dedicated to safeguarding depositors' funds while ensuring the overall stability and soundness of the banking system.

Dr Addison stated, "To protect depositors and ensure the stability and soundness of the banking system, the Bank of Ghana will continue to be vigilant in ensuring that banks comply with regulatory requirements and guidelines to build trust and confidence in our financial institutions."

He further emphasised that the Bank of Ghana would not hesitate to take action against institutions found to be in breach of regulatory standards.

"As the regulator, the Bank of Ghana is fully committed to remaining vigilant in its oversight operations of all financial institutions in Ghana.

"Notwithstanding this, banks have continued to breach guidelines set to ensure that our banking system remains safe and sound and free from all facets of financial crime," Dr. Addison stated.

Meanwhile, banks are encouraged to embrace the growing influence of financial technology (fintech) in the financial ecosystem, leveraging it as a catalyst to deliver innovative financial products and services.

Amid concerns about environmental sustainability and social responsibility, banks are also urged to adopt Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks to guide their operations and investment decisions.

"The banking sector operations and services are rapidly evolving, driven by financial technology advances.

"The emergence of fintechs in the financial ecosystem, and their delivery of innovative financial products and services, has rejuvenated the adoption and diffusion of technology in every sphere of banking sector operations, which have supported the financial inclusion agenda," Dr Ernest Addison added.

