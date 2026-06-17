Bluewhale Construction breaks ground for 18-storey luxury apartment tower near Labadi Beach

Accra’s coastline is set for a major addition as Bluewhale Construction and Industrial Ltd. has officially broken ground for the construction of the Labadi Beach Apartments.

It is an 18-storey mixed-use development expected to redefine luxury living and investment opportunities in the capital.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the intersection of Giffard Road and Labadi Road, a prime location just 350 metres from Labadi Beach and close to the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre.

The event drew traditional leaders, government officials, security personnel, investors and business partners.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nathaniel Alpha Aidoo, Country Manager of Bluewhale Construction and Industrial Ltd., described the project as more than a real estate development.

“Labadi Beach Apartments represents more than a real estate development. It is a testament to the enduring partnership between Ghana and China and the opportunities that emerge when international expertise meets local ambition.

"We are creating a world-class investment destination while contributing to Ghana’s economic growth and urban transformation,” he said.

The development is being undertaken through a partnership involving Bluewhale Construction and Industrial Ltd., China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), and China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG), both of which are equity partners in the project.

Designed to serve both residential and investment markets, the development will offer studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments on floors three to 15.

The lower floors will accommodate commercial and retail facilities, including a restaurant, café, pharmacy, convenience store and business support services.

Residents will also enjoy premium amenities such as a rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, a rooftop bar and restaurant, a fully equipped gymnasium, outdoor lounge areas and a viewing deck.

The project’s location puts it within minutes of Kotoka International Airport, Cantonments, and Osu, making it attractive to corporate executives, expatriates, embassy staff, and international business travellers.

Bluewhale says the development is expected to benefit from growing demand driven by the redevelopment of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre and the area’s thriving hospitality sector.

The company projects strong rental returns for investors, supported by professional property management services that will include tenant sourcing, lease administration, maintenance and financial reporting.

Head of Business Development at CRCEG West Africa, Liu Li, said the project would also create employment opportunities and boost local expertise.

“Beyond delivering a landmark development, this project is creating jobs, transferring knowledge, and strengthening local construction capacity.

"By combining Chinese engineering expertise with the training and development of Ghanaian personnel, we are building a project that is not only sustainable in design and execution, but one that leaves a lasting legacy for the community and the industry,” she stated.

Construction has commenced and is expected to be completed within two and a half to three years.

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