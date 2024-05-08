https://www.myjoyonline.com/bog-denies-plans-for-cybersecurity-levy-on-banking-transactions/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/bog-denies-plans-for-cybersecurity-levy-on-banking-transactions/
National

BoG denies plans for Cybersecurity Levy on banking transactions

  8 May 2024 5:29am

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has refuted rumours circulating on social media about its purported introduction of a cybersecurity levy on banking transactions.

Dismissing the claims as false, the BoG clarified that there are no plans to implement a one per cent levy on all banking transactions, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

In a statement posted on its social media pages including X formerly Twitter and Facebook, the BoG labelled the reports as fake and urged the Ghanaian public to disregard the misinformation.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.



Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Archives

google podcast Google Podcast tune in radio TuneIn  iTunes  Spotify
© 1996-2024 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com