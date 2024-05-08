BoG denies plans for Cybersecurity Levy on banking transactions

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has refuted rumours circulating on social media about its purported introduction of a cybersecurity levy on banking transactions.

Dismissing the claims as false, the BoG clarified that there are no plans to implement a one per cent levy on all banking transactions, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

In a statement posted on its social media pages including X formerly Twitter and Facebook, the BoG labelled the reports as fake and urged the Ghanaian public to disregard the misinformation.

