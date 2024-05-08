BoG denies plans for Cybersecurity Levy on banking transactions

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has refuted rumours circulating on social media about its purported introduction of a cybersecurity levy on banking transactions.
Dismissing the claims as false, the BoG clarified that there are no plans to implement a one per cent levy on all banking transactions, despite reports suggesting otherwise.
In a statement posted on its social media pages including X formerly Twitter and Facebook, the BoG labelled the reports as fake and urged the Ghanaian public to disregard the misinformation.
Public Notice! pic.twitter.com/WQyz2GH8K2— Bank of Ghana (@thebankofghana) May 7, 2024
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
