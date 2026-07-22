Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger launch bid for 2032 Afcon

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger - three countries led by military governments - have submitted a joint bid to host the 2032 Africa Cup of Nations.

The announcement comes after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) opened applications for the 2028, 2032 and 2036 editions of flagship tournament Afcon.

The Malian Football Federation (Femafoot) said the joint proposal would be built around "solidarity, regional integration and sustainable development of African football".

It added it would work with relevant authorities to prepare a "solid, credible bid" aimed at bringing a new vision to the continental game.

The three neighbours officially left the West African regional bloc Ecowas last year after forming the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a pact aimed at strengthening co-operation including in areas such as security, infrastructure, trade and economic development.

However, the security situation across Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger remains deeply unstable in the midst of attacks from armed jihadist groups. The trio of governments have moved away from traditional Western security partners and strengthened ties with Russia.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe, when asked by BBC Sport Africa if continental football's governing body would need security guarantees before assessing the bid, said the three countries "will have as good a chance as everybody else" of hosting the finals.

"They are not going to be disadvantaged or prejudiced by the fact that they are military juntas, but you raise a very important point," Motsepe added.

"The questions of safety and security… those are questions that we will have to address. But there's no decision that has been taken as to where it [Afcon 2032] will go."

However, Motsepe also said that Caf has to "deal with reality".

"Of course, democracy and freedom of speech and regular elections, that's non-negotiable. And that's critical," he said.

"But I will be visiting those countries to engage on the football part."

Motsepe added Caf's executive committee would ultimately decide who will host the next three editions of Afcon.

"There are so many presidents who think I have the power to decide that the Afcon is going to go to a certain country," he said.

"I don't want that power because part of my duty is to create a culture where Caf functions in a manner that reflects ethics and governance and transparency, but also global best practices.

"The standards are very high. We have to be convinced that there will be free movement of our fans and spectators in and out.

"We have to be convinced - and this applies to every country - that our fans and our guests will be safe, will be protected by the police and [there will be] good infrastructure."

Preliminary meeting in United States

Patrice Motsepe (right, pictured alongside Fifa president Gianni Infantino) says Caf has received 'exciting bids' for the 2028, 2032 and 2036 Afcons

The president of Femafoot was joined by his counterparts from Burkina Faso and Niger at a meeting with Motsepe in New York on Saturday ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup final.

Colonel-Major Djibrilla Hima Hamidou, a Fifa Council member and honorary president of Niger's football federation, also attended the meeting.

Burkina Faso, in 1998, and Mali, in 2002, have previously hosted Afcon in their own right, while next year's finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will be the first to have three co-hosts.

The tournament will switch to being held every four years after the 2028 edition, with Motsepe saying Caf has received "exciting bids" and is still considering expanding the finals from 24 to 28 teams.

The AES, formed after Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger left the long-established Ecowas, has also moved to create joint media platforms.

On Tuesday, Burkina Faso's transitional parliament approved the creation of Daande Liptako Radio and Tafouk TV, which are planned as joint media outlets for the AES.

The platforms are expected to promote the alliance's message and strengthen regional co-operation in information and communication.

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