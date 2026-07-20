Chief of Adidome repairs, hands over ambulance

Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, Dufia of Mafi Adidome, and Mama Drapey III, the Queenmother of Mafi Adidome, in collaboration with the Council of Elders of the TOH/TOVIE Clan of Mafi Adidome, have restored and handed over the Central Tongu Constituency ambulance to the Ghana National Ambulance Service to enhance emergency healthcare delivery in the area.

The ambulance, which had been out of service for several months due to mechanical challenges, was recommissioned and formally handed over to Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) at a ceremony held on Friday at the Old District Assembly grounds in Adidome.

The intervention, fully financed by Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo, involved critical repairs, including the replacement of faulty injectors, which had affected the operational capacity of the emergency response vehicle.

Speaking at the ceremony, Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo said the decision was driven by the traditional authority’s commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of residents within the Central Tongu Constituency and beyond.

He said ambulance services played a critical role in bridging the gap between the occurrence of an emergency and access to definitive medical care, stressing that timely access to emergency transportation could save lives.

“As chiefs, we are fathers and mothers of our communities, and the wellbeing of our people, especially their health, remains our primary concern. That is why we continue to identify areas where we can complement government efforts,” he said.

Togbe Kakaklolo explained that although traditional authorities might not always have unlimited resources, effective leadership and community mobilisation could help address critical development challenges.

He noted that health and education remained key priority areas for the Mafi Traditional Area, adding that the traditional council had supported health facilities through various interventions, including the provision of logistics and other essential resources.

The Chief disclosed that the traditional authority was also supporting ongoing initiatives at the Adidome Government Hospital, including renovation works, as part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

He expressed appreciation to the Ghana National Ambulance Service for its collaboration and pledged the continued support of the traditional council whenever opportunities arose to improve the welfare of residents.

Mr Bright Kingsley Manu, the Volta Regional Administrative Manager of the Ghana National Ambulance Service, expressed gratitude to Togbe Kakaklolo and the Council of Elders for the intervention.

He said the replacement of the faulty injectors had restored the ambulance to operational status after a prolonged period of inactivity.

“Government alone cannot do everything. We appreciate the support and commitment demonstrated by the chief, elders and members.

This partnership will go a long way to strengthen our ability to respond to emergencies and save lives,” he said.

Mr Manu highlighted some operational challenges confronting the Ambulance Service, including the “no bed syndrome,” where emergency teams transported patients to health facilities but encountered difficulties securing admission due to unavailable beds.

He also cited poor road networks and the high cost of maintaining ambulance fleets as major constraints affecting efficient emergency response.

He explained that while the regional office undertook routine maintenance within its capacity, major repairs involving components such as engines and injectors often required resources beyond the office’s operational budget.

Mr Manu appealed to traditional leaders and communities across the country to emulate Togbe Kakaklo’s gesture by supporting the Ambulance Service, noting that collective efforts were essential to sustaining emergency medical response systems.

He commended the Medical Superintendent and staff of the Adidome Government Hospital for their continued partnership and support.

The restoration and recommissioning of the ambulance are expected to strengthen emergency medical response in Central Tongu and improve access to timely pre-hospital care for residents across the constituency.

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