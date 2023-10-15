Chris Hughton suffers first defeat as Black Stars boss as Mexico beat Ghana

Chris Hughton suffered his first defeat as Black Stars boss as the team lost to Mexico on Sunday, October 15.

Second-half goals from Hirving Lozano and Antuna were enough for the CONCACAF Gold Cup champions as they continued their dominance over the Black Stars.

Ghana, despite an unconvincing display in the first half, was able to limit the Mexicans to no goals and no shots on target.

The Black Stars were also far from threatening in the opening half with star man Mohammed Kudus only recording 17 touches in the opening period.

However, Mexico came back from the break the better team as Lozano opened the scoring with a near post finish to break the deadlock. The hosts on the day capitalised on a loss of concentration from the four-time African side to punish them.

Antuna wrapped things up in the 72nd minute of the clash beating Ghana's defensive line before slotting the ball past Lwarence Ati-Zigi in goal for the Black Stars.

The 2-0 defeat in the early hours of Sunday means Ghana are still without a win in all of their meetings against Mexico with four games played. The Black Stars have also failed to score on three occasions while conceding six goals in that period.

Hughton's men will now turn their attention to the second friendly game of the international break as they play the United States of America on October 18.

The two games are part of the team's preparation for the opening round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as well as the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

