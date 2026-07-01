CIMAG hails passage of Maritime and other Offences Act as boost for Ghana’s blue economy and maritime security

The Centre for International Maritime Affairs, Ghana (CIMAG) has commended Parliament, the Government of Ghana, and key maritime stakeholders for the successful passage of the Maritime and Other Offences Act.

The Centre described the new legislation as a major milestone in strengthening Ghana’s maritime legal framework.

According to CIMAG, the Act aligns the country’s maritime laws with international standards under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to tackling maritime crimes and enhancing governance within its maritime domain.

The new legislation domesticates key provisions of UNCLOS and is expected to significantly enhance Ghana’s capacity to combat maritime crime, improve security within its territorial waters, and reinforce confidence in the country’s maritime governance system.

According to CIMAG, the development reflects years of sustained advocacy and policy engagement involving civil society organisations, industry players, security agencies, and Parliament, all of whom contributed to the push for a modern and UNCLOS-compliant legal regime.

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The organisation particularly welcomed the readiness of government and its partners to adopt reforms it has long championed, describing the Act as the product of collaborative national effort aimed at safeguarding Ghana’s maritime domain.

CIMAG highlighted the Act as a landmark achievement for several reasons, noting that it provides greater legal clarity and strengthens deterrence against maritime crimes. These include piracy, armed robbery at sea, illegal bunkering, and other offences occurring within Ghana’s maritime zones.

By aligning domestic law with UNCLOS, the Act is expected to improve Ghana’s ability to investigate and prosecute offenders more effectively, thereby closing longstanding legal gaps that have hindered enforcement efforts at sea.

The organisation further noted that the legislation is expected to enhance investor and international partner confidence in Ghana’s maritime sector.

A clear, rules-based legal framework, CIMAG said, signals that Ghana is committed to maintaining a secure and predictable environment for shipping lines, port operators, and maritime investors.

This, it added, is crucial for strengthening Ghana’s position as a competitive maritime and logistics hub within the West African sub-region.

CIMAG also emphasised the Act’s importance in safeguarding the livelihoods of Ghanaian seafarers and fisherfolk, as well as protecting marine resources from criminal exploitation.

By giving full effect to UNCLOS provisions, the law is expected to improve protection for individuals working at sea while contributing to the sustainable management of Ghana’s marine environment and fisheries sector.

Reacting to the development, CIMAG’s Executive Director, Albert Derrick Fiatui, described the passage of the Act as the fulfilment of a long-standing call by the organisation and other stakeholders for comprehensive reform of Ghana’s maritime legal regime.

“Today, Ghana has answered a call CIMAG and other stakeholders have made for years,” he said.

He further commended government institutions, including Parliament, the Ghana Maritime Authority, the Ghana Navy, and the Attorney-General’s Department, for their roles in advancing the legislation.

“We commend government, Parliament, GMA, the Navy, the Attorney-General’s Department, and all partners who listened and acted,” he added.

However, Mr Fiatui stressed that the passage of the law is only the beginning, urging authorities to prioritise effective implementation.

“Legislation alone is not enough. We now urge robust enforcement, inter-agency training, and coordination so this law delivers safer seas and a stronger blue economy,” he said.

CIMAG reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the operationalisation of the Act through continued technical advocacy, policy guidance, and capacity-building initiatives.

The organisation noted that sustained collaboration among stakeholders would be essential to ensuring that the new legal framework translates into tangible improvements in maritime safety, security, and economic development.

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