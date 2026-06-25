CIMAG honours seafarers, calls for improved welfare and greater inclusion of women

Audio By Carbonatix
The Centre for International Maritime Affairs, Ghana (CIMAG) has paid tribute to seafarers across the world for their vital contribution to global commerce as the international community marks the Day of the Seafarer 2026.
In a statement issued on Thursday, June 25, under the theme, “Carrying world trade. Carrying the risks,” the organisation commended the dedication, professionalism and resilience of seafarers who continue to keep international supply chains functioning despite challenging and often hazardous working conditions.
CIMAG described seafarers as the backbone of both global trade and Ghana’s maritime economy, noting that their sacrifices and commitment deserve greater recognition and support.
The organisation called on government, ship owners, port authorities and other industry stakeholders to strengthen motivation, improve welfare conditions and expand opportunities within the maritime sector.
Particular emphasis was placed on the recruitment, training, retention and protection of women in the industry. According to CIMAG, increasing female participation is essential to building a sustainable, inclusive and future-ready maritime sector.
Executive Director of CIMAG, Albert Derrick Fiatui, urged the nation to continue valuing the contribution of maritime workers, stating that, “A nation that honours its seafarers secures its trade and future.”
The Day of the Seafarer, observed annually on June 25, is an initiative of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) aimed at recognising the indispensable role played by seafarers in facilitating global trade and economic development.
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