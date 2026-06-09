Club Lager unveils the Fabric Of Our Chales

Accra Brewery PLC, producers of Club Lager, officially unveiled its FIFA World Cup consumer campaign at a launch event held at the Accra City Hotel on Friday, 5th June 2026.

The event brought together members of the media, football influencers, trade partners, consumers, and passionate football fans to celebrate Ghana’s rich football culture and introduce the exciting experiences planned for supporters throughout the FIFA World Cup season.

Highlights of the event included the unveiling of the official Club Lager World Cup Jersey, the special edition World Cup label, and the nationwide consumer promotion, with the jersey serving as the flagship prize.

Speaking at the event, Vanessa Kavi, Country Marketing Lead, shared the inspiration behind Club Lager’s World Cup campaign, themed “Cheers To Our Chale.”

She explained that the campaign celebrates the emotions football evokes and the people who make those moments meaningful.

“Football is more than a game. It brings us joy, hope, excitement, and sometimes disappointment. Yet through every moment, we are surrounded by our chales, our friends, family, colleagues, and communities.

“Through the ‘Cheers To Our Chales’ campaign, Club Lager is celebrating these special relationships and the unforgettable moments we share around football. As we look forward to the World Cup, we are also rallying behind the Black Stars because they are our chales too. They carry our pride, our dreams, and our passion as a nation. We will stand with them, cheer them on, and enjoy every step of the journey together.”

She described the Club Lager World Cup Jersey as the “Fabric of Our Chales,” designed to bring consumers closer to the excitement of the global tournament.

“The Club Lager World Cup Jersey is more than merchandise. It captures the passion, pride, and excitement that football fans experience during the World Cup. We wanted to give consumers something meaningful that allows them to feel part of the world’s biggest football celebration. Through this promotion, thousands of consumers will have the opportunity to win and proudly wear the jersey as they support our Black Stars and celebrate with their chales.”

Vanessa added that the campaign will create opportunities for fans across Ghana to connect, celebrate, and enjoy football together through engaging experiences, rewards, and activations throughout the World Cup season.

Also speaking on the campaign activities, Emmanuella Odametey, Brands Manager, outlined the exciting consumer experiences planned for football fans nationwide.

She highlighted the goalpost activations, where consumers can put their football skills to the test at selected locations across the country. Participants who successfully score a goal will instantly win Club Lager and ABL branded merchandise.

Emmanuella further announced nationwide viewing parties designed to bring fans together to watch matches, enjoy entertainment, and share memorable football moments in a vibrant and welcoming space.

Speaking on responsible consumption, Solomon Ayiah Corporate Affairs Lead, emphasized the importance of celebrating responsibly.

“As we create exciting experiences for consumers throughout the World Cup season, we encourage everyone to drink responsibly, respect the law, and make thoughtful choices. The best football moments are those enjoyed responsibly and shared with others.”

The event concluded on a memorable note, featuring energetic jama performances, engaging football panel discussions, and interactive activations that kept guests immersed throughout the evening.

Several lucky consumers also became the first winners of the newly unveiled Club Lager World Cup jersey.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.