Danish-born Ghanaian defender Graham Ankamafio signs new FC Copenhagen deal, joins FC Rosengard on loan

Danish-born Ghanaian defender Graham Ankamafio has signed a contract extension with Danish champions FC Copenhagen before completing a season-long loan move to Swedish side FC Rosengard 1917.

The 18-year-old centre-back, who has represented Denmark at various youth levels, recently travelled with FC Copenhagen's first team for their pre-season training camp in Austria and has now committed his future to the club.

As part of his development plan, Ankamafio will spend the upcoming campaign at Rosengård, where he is expected to gain valuable senior playing time.

FC Copenhagen's Development Director, Morten Grahn, believes the loan move is the ideal next step for the highly-rated defender.

"Graham is an uncompromising and hard-working central defender who possesses a rare and exciting physical presence," Grahn said.

"We are very pleased to extend Graham's contract, and together we have put together a good plan for his next development step. Regular playing time is crucial at this stage in his career, and we look forward to seeing him further develop his great potential at Rosengård."

Ankamafio joined FC Copenhagen's academy at Under-12 level from Danish club B.93 and has progressed steadily through the club's youth ranks, earning recognition as one of its brightest defensive prospects.

Speaking after signing the new deal, the teenager expressed his gratitude to the club and those who have supported his development.

"I am incredibly proud and grateful for the trust that F.C. Copenhagen are showing in me with this extension," Ankamafio said.

"I owe a big thank you to my family and the coaches around me, who have helped me get here. It has required hard work, but it has also been a fantastic journey so far.

"For me, it's now about getting minutes in my legs and experience at senior level. The loan with Rosengård is a perfect opportunity, and it's a good starting point to come back stronger so that I can really get a foothold in the first team at F.C. Copenhagen."

Although he has represented Denmark at youth level, Ankamafio remains eligible to play for Ghana at senior international level, making him one to watch for the future as he continues his development in Scandinavian football.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.