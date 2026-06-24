Data Science Analytics expert urges Africa to use data science to solve its problems

As the world rapidly shifts toward an era driven by artificial intelligence and big data, the demand for cutting-edge technical expertise has never been higher.

In a major push toward advancing digital transformation and capacity building across the African continent, a Canada-based assistant professor in data science analytics is urging Africa to use data science to solve its myriad of problems.

Professor Andy Asare, who has over 15 years of experience teaching data science and analytics programs in tertiary institutions in Canada, observed data science is fundamental to solving complex national challenges facing Africa.

The assistant professor in data science analytics at the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Science is heralding an upcoming virtual data science conference aimed at empowering the next generation of African tech talent.

The initiative comes at a pivotal moment as Ghana and other African nations rapidly accelerate their integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven technologies into key economic sectors.

Professor Andy Asare brings over 12 years of experience teaching data science and analytics programs in tertiary institutions in Canada to the free virtual conference on Saturday, 27 June 2026.

The conference is part of a broader, sustained effort to build robust data ecosystems in developing nations, especially in Africa.

His expertise spans artificial intelligence analytics, educational technologies, supply chain analytics, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Professor Andy Asare believes data science can improve healthcare delivery systems, agriculture, education, transportation, financial inclusion, and even government services.

“Countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, and South Africa are increasingly recognizing the strategic importance of, AI and data-driven innovation as a catalyst for economic growth and national development”, he observed.

“In Ghana, His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama recently launched a landmark, uh, $250 million US National Artificial, um, Intelligence Strategy aimed at accelerating digital transformation and economic growth. Now, during the launch, he emphasized that the strategy represents a clear commitment that Ghana will not remain a passive consumer of emerging technologies but will actively design, govern, and deploy AI solutions, uh, to drive national transformation and global competitiveness. Um, in addition, across the continent, uh, several countries have already established comprehensive national AI strategies. Countries such as Morocco, um, Egypt, Rwanda, Mauritius, and Tunisia have all taken significant steps or approaches to, position themselves as regional leaders in AI innovation. Notably, Morocco launched the AI Factory, that is a high-performance computing and innovation hub designed to strengthen AI research, talent development, and technological, entrepreneurship. Now, the challenge facing Africa is not, a lack of talent. I would say, the continent is home to some of the world's most innovative, resilient, and, ambitious people, right? Rather, the challenge lies in expanding opportunities, that also, strengthening digital infrastructure, increasing investments, and building robust research and innovation ecosystems that enable, uh, enable these talents to thrive. And I think with the right support and strategic investments, Africa, has the potential not only to participate in global AI revolution but to become a significant force or contributor to shaping, its future,” Prof Asare noted.

Virtual Data Science to hone the expertise of Africans

Professor Asare comes into the conference having been credited with organizing academic boot camps and data-thons by leading intensive training programs at the University of Cape Coast, Ghana Communication Technology University, and Central University, which equipped students and faculty with predictive analytics, machine learning, and data visualization skills, among others.

He is also credited with assisting in the creation of a fully online MSc in Data Management and Analysis at UCC.

Headline speakers at the 3rd Virtual Data Science Conference are Toku Duke, Founder & CEO, Diverse AI, Ex-Google author and Rishabh Dhingra, AI Product Manager at Google | Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI.

The conference will have Rajesh Kumar, Founder, ComCode Technology, Software Solution and Consultancy for MVNOs, Private 5G, and Private LTE, India

Emmanuel Awuni Kolog, PhD, Associate Professor, Data Science and Analytics, University of Ghana and Chief Data Scientist, Bank of Ghana and Nadia Delanoy, PhD. She is Assistant Professor, Educational Leadership, Policy, and Governance and Director of Student Experiences as well as Academic Coordinator ,Generative AI and Educational Innovation, Werklund School of Education-University of Calgary as panelists.

Others include, Soroush Sabbaghan, PhD, an Associate Professor | GenAI Educational Leader in Residence who also doubles as Chairman, Language and Literacy Specialization Area, Werklund School of Education, University of Calgary and Prof. Lucy Waruguru-an Associate Professor, Geospatial Data Science and Dean, Research, Innovation and Outreach, KCA University, Kenya.

Panelists for the conference

Prof Asare tells JoyNews the virtual data science conference will showcase diverse career pathways for aspiring data scientists, AI engineers, machine learning specialists, and cybersecurity analysts.

“There are a lot of opportunities out there for students. Um, now, students can pursue careers as, uh, data scientists, uh, AI engineers, machine learning specialists, data analysts, uh, cyber security analysts, uh, and even digital transformation consultants. Um, many of these jobs can be performed remotely, allowing, um, young Ghanaians to work for global organizations, um, whilst remaining in Ghana, and India is a typical example.”

Prof Andy Asare

The upcoming training conference initiatives align directly with Ghana's aggressive new digital policies.

President John Dramani Mahama recently launched a landmark $250 million national artificial intelligence strategy designed to accelerate economic growth and position Ghana as a global competitor.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.