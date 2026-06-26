Calgary University professor leads experts at a free virtual data science and AI conference

Opportunity is on the horizon for students, professionals, and tech enthusiasts across Africa and beyond in an era where digital transformation is reshaping global economies.

An assistant professor in data science analytics at Calgary University in Canada is leading an international student conference on AI, data science, and analytics.

The virtual event, the 3rd to be organised in a row, is completely free and aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world impact.

Driving global impact through AI

This year’s conference is guided by a powerful theme: "Driving Global Impact Through Inclusive AI, Data Science, and Analytics Pathway: Bridging Theory, Praxis, and Opportunity."

Professor Andy Asare, who will chair this year's event scheduled for June 27, 2026, at 3 pm GMT, tells Joynews the conference is designed to move past academic text and push straight into actionable solutions.

"Data science is not just about collecting information; it’s about analysing, interpreting, and making impactful decisions from it," Prof. Asare stated.

According to him, artificial intelligence is the essential engine required to process this massive scale of information as the world generates between 400 and 500 million terabytes of data daily through mobile usage, banking, and healthcare.

Africa and Ghana Take Center Stage

A major focus of the conference will be exploring how emerging technologies can revolutionize sectors within developing nations—particularly in Africa. Prof. Asare highlighted that while Africa is still catching up in infrastructure, the continent is making massive strides in digital transformation.

The conference comes at a perfect time for Ghana, following the government's recent launch of a landmark $250 million National Artificial Intelligence Strategy aimed at accelerating economic growth and digital transformation.

Prof. Asare believes the opportunities for young persons in Ghana and elsewhere are boundless. This includes remote global careers where young tech talents can work as data scientists, AI engineers, and cybersecurity analysts for global firms as well as using data analytics to solve localized challenges such as directly improving healthcare systems, agriculture, transportation, and financial inclusion across nations.

Professor Andy Asare as a Champion for African Capacity Building

Professor Asare is no stranger to boosting tech talent on the continent. Over the past 12 years, he has led and supported numerous international capacity-building initiatives.

The former student of Agogo State and the University of Development Studies (UDS)—all in Ghana—has extensively worked in the area of organization of intensive data science bootcamps and datathons at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTY), and Central University.

“One aspect of my work that I'm particularly proud of is creating opportunities for students and faculty members from developing countries to, uh, especially access high-quality training in data science and artificial intelligence,” he told Joynews.

He has also actively collaborated on data programs in Rwanda and Kenya, helping to design cutting-edge curricula to foster the next generation of data specialists.

“So, these programmes train students and faculty members on teaching and learning, as well as curriculum development in the areas of machine learning, predictive analytics, data visualization, and AI application. Um, I'm also part of the team that, uh, supported the development of a new fully online MSc in Data Management and Analysis at the University of Cape Coast. And I'm also currently serving as a committee member with Academic Without Borders to develop a full online Bachelor of Science and Master's program in data science and AI technologies."

“And also in Kenya, I'm currently serving as a volunteer with Academics Without Borders to support Kisii University, uh, in Nairobi, Kenya, uh, to develop a new curriculum or develop a new PhD program in data science,” Prof. Andy Asare revealed.

The virtual conference represents a premier launchpad for anyone looking to break into the tech industry, connect with global experts, and understand the future of artificial intelligence.

Because the event is entirely virtual and free, it removes geographical and financial barriers, allowing students and professionals from all corners of Ghana and the globe to participate.

Stay tuned for registration links and schedule announcements from Calgary University's Faculty of Science.

.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.