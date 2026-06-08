Development Bank Ghana gears up for next five years with aggressive scale-up plan

It has been five years since the Development Bank Ghana (DBG) was set up to fix a simple but frustrating problem - the ability of Ghanaian businesses to access long-term, affordable credit. The overall objective was to promote industrialization, agribusiness and manufacturing while creating sustainable jobs.

As part of activities leading up to its fifth anniversary, the Chief Executive Officer of DBG, Professor Randolph Nsor-Ambala, and his team paid a working visit to the Multimedia Group Limited. The DBG team included John Kwame Mensah Zigah, Deputy CEO, Operations; Kwasi Osei-Bobie, Chief Accountant; and Oswald Felli, Head of Corporate Communication & External Affairs.

The purpose of the visit was not only to strengthen the bank's partnership with the media landscape but also to share DBG's ambitious roadmap for the next five years, which focuses on scaling up rapidly while deploying interventions with greater precision across priority sectors.



Professor Nsor-Ambala outlined that the bank's next phase will see an accelerated expansion of lending to women-led businesses and young entrepreneurs, but with a more targeted approach - concentrating capital on high-impact value chains such as agribusiness, manufacturing, and green energy. He noted that lessons from the past five years have shown where interventions work best, and DBG intends to double down on those areas while exiting or refining less effective ones.



The CEO further emphasized that the bank's goal for the next five years is to move beyond general disbursement figures and instead achieve measurable, concentrated outcomes — including deeper job creation, stronger household livelihoods, and systemic shifts in how partner financial institutions lend to underserved groups.



Receiving the CEO and his team, the Chief Operating Officer of the Multimedia Group Limited, Ken Ansah, pledged the company's support to DBG as it embarks on this next chapter of rapid and surgical scaling. He added that Multimedia Group will use its various platforms - including radio, television, and digital- to help the bank reach more lenders and borrowers, particularly women-led businesses and young entrepreneurs in remote and underserved communities.

DBG is a wholesale development bank set up by the government. It does not lend directly to small businesses. Instead, it gives long-term money to other banks and financial institutions so they can turn around and lend to the real economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.