Dr Daniel Seddoh and siblings honour the memory of their mother with an ICT lab and library

Audio By Carbonatix
A financial expert, Dr Daniel Seddoh, and his siblings have donated an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) lab and a library to the Dordoekofe community in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.
This initiative, crafted in memory of their mother, Madam Mary Ami Doe Benyo, aims to promote ICT studies and literacy in the area, where children previously lacked access to essential educational facilities.
Dordoekofe, a community near the borders of the South Tongu District in the Volta Region, had limited access to basic ICT education.
According to teachers at the local primary school, they initially relied solely on textbooks until they acquired a laptop to teach ICT to pupils.
Fortunately, the Doe family recognised the need to provide the school with a modern ICT lab connected to a library to foster the study of the discipline.
With support from corporate organisations, the facility was constructed in memory of their beloved mother, Madam Mary Ami Doe, Benyo.
Dr Daniel Seddoh said that they chose Dordoekofe because it was where their mother grew up, spent her early adult life before migrating to Accra, and wished to be laid to rest.
He stated that they decided to establish an ICT and library facility because they believe in how education can transform lives, citing themselves as a case study.
He expressed hope that the library would be well utilised, enabling children in the area to acquire fundamental ICT knowledge and expand upon it to become active participants in the global village.
“It is our hope and wish that they will value this facility and use it productively," he said, adding that he and his siblings remain committed to allocating resources for the development of human capacity.
The headmaster of Dordoekofe Roman Catholic Basic School, Julius Deynyo, emphasised that the new facility would complement the study of ICT within the school and the broader community.
He hoped that the resource would help children identify their potential, nurture their talents, and become professionals in the ICT field.
“With the advent of this facility, we are very glad that we now have the opportunity to properly train our children both practically and theoretically," he said.
The South Tongu District Chief Executive, Victoria Dzeklo, praised Dr Daniel Seddoh and his siblings for their contributions to education in Dordoekofe.
She described their actions as patriotic and encouraged others to follow suit to help the government develop the country.
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