Ehalakasa seeks state support for three representatives heading to World Poetry Slam Championship

Ghana’s spoken word collective, Ehalakasa, is appealing to the government for support to send three representatives to the 2026 World Poetry Slam Championship in Durban, South Africa.

Ehalakasa has qualified to represent Ghana at the World Poetry Slam Championship in October, following its semi-final appearance in Brazil in 2023, a fifth-place finish in Togo in 2024, and its victory at the world championship in Mexico in 2025.

In a press release signed by its Head, Yibor Kojo Yibor aka Sir Black, Ehalakasa said the representatives are the National Slam Champion, the country’s Slam Master and Ambassador, and the 2025 National SheShe Slam Champion.

The collective argued that national representation goes beyond football and includes disciplines such as the arts, science, culture, technology and innovation, adding that individuals who qualify to represent Ghana in recognised international competitions should receive institutional backing.

Ehalakasa said its request is modest, requiring funding for only three return flight tickets.

“We do not ask for 11,000 USD for supporters. All we ask is three (3) flight tickets,” it noted.

The collective maintained that while football continues to attract significant public funding, representatives in other fields are frequently left to depend on personal fundraising and sponsorship.

“If we cannot spend 11,000 USD each to send supporters, then how can we justify spending millions on one team while spending sometimes zero Ghana Cedis on all other international representatives? Fiscal discipline must be applied equally, not selectively,” the press release stated.

Ehalakasa stressed that its position should not be interpreted as a criticism of football or footballers but as a call for a more inclusive approach to supporting national talent.

“This is not about poets/spoken word artists versus footballers. This is about Ghana versus obscurity. This is about ensuring that every Ghanaian child who dreams beyond the football pitch knows their country will back them too,” the statement said.

The organisation therefore proposed the creation of a National Representatives of All Fields Fund to support individuals, groups and organisations officially selected to represent Ghana at recognised international competitions outside football.

It suggested that access to the fund should be based on clear criteria, including official qualification, a proven track record and a reasonable budget focused on essential needs.

The appeal comes after President John Dramani Mahama described the reported cost of nearly US$11,000 per supporter to send fans to the ongoing FIFA World Cup as an unjustifiable use of public funds.

Ehalakasa said it supports the President’s position on fiscal discipline but believes the same principle should apply to all Ghanaians representing the country internationally.

“If footballers representing the state receive such support, why do other Ghanaians who hoist the flag of Ghana on global stages receive silence?” the statement asked.

The collective also appealed to the President, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Parliament, corporate Ghana and the public to support Ghanaian representatives across fields including music, comedy, dance, theatre, filmmaking, science, robotics, fashion, debating, visual arts and para-sports.

“Ehalakasa has worked tirelessly to put Ghana on the global spoken word and poetry stage. We are not asking for luxury. We are asking for three (3) flight tickets to go represent, our national duty,” the statement concluded.

Founded in 2007, Ehalakasa is a Ghanaian spoken word and poetry movement dedicated to promoting performance poetry, literary arts and creative expression.

Through poetry slams, workshops, festivals and international competitions, the collective has helped nurture spoken word artistes in Ghana and represented the country on several global platforms.

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