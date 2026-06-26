FDA seizes 4,504 unregistered cosmetic products in nationwide crackdown

The Food and Drugs Authority has seized 4,504 unregistered, fake, and potentially hazardous cosmetic products during a week-long market surveillance exercise across 15 regions in Ghana.

The exercise, conducted by the FDA's Regional Operations Directorate, targeted supermarkets, cosmetic shops, and retail outlets to protect consumers from the hidden dangers of unregistered cosmetic products containing harmful hydroquinone and steroids.

The successful operation resulted in the detention of thousands of products nationwide, according to the FDA.

The Authority has consistently warned against the use of cosmetic products containing hydroquinone and steroids, which can cause severe skin damage, discolouration, and other serious health complications with prolonged use.

The FDA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health and safety through sustained market surveillance and enforcement actions. Consumers are advised to purchase cosmetics only from licensed outlets and to verify product registration status before use.

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