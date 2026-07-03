FDA raids Italian Boy Lounge at Nungua over alleged possession of illicit drugs; 2 arrested

Audio By Carbonatix
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has raided Italian Boy Lounge at Nungua Kantamanto in Accra over the alleged possession of illicit drugs as part of efforts to curb substance abuse.
The operation took place on Friday evening while the facility was reportedly being prepared for activities.
Two staff members were arrested to assist with investigations, while the lounge has been shut down by the authorities.
Some substances suspected to be illicit drugs were identified and seized during the swoop.
The FDA is yet to provide full details of the items retrieved and the circumstances surrounding the operation.
The raid forms part of ongoing efforts by the Authority and other state agencies to clamp down on the circulation and use of unauthorised substances and drugs in entertainment spots and other public spaces.
Investigations are ongoing.
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