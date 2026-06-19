Finally, someone is looking out for us!

Most of us scrolled past the announcement back in February. The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) put out a statement saying certain drinks had to leave our shelves, quietly, without drama. No big press conference. No product names called out loudly. Just a directive, a deadline, and a warning.

The deadline was March 31, 2026. Some people thought it would blow over. Some traders apparently did too.

It didn't blow over.

In late April, the FDA's Market Surveillance Team, backed by the Ghana Police Service, moved through communities, town by town, they went in and came out with products. Over 2,100 of them, including Bullet Vodka Drink, Vody Vodka Mixed Drink, Cody's Vodka Energy Drink, Jojo Carbonated Vodka Mix, and Bel Ice Vodka Energy Mix Drink, to mention a few.

So, what exactly is the problem?

These beverages combine alcohol, a depressant, with stimulants like caffeine, inositol, kola nut, glucuronolactone, ginseng and guarana, to mention a few. The concern is that combining alcohol with stimulants can mask signs of intoxication, leading consumers to drink more than they should. You feel less drunk than you are. And then the real damage happens

Countries moved on this years ago. Ghana is catching up, and seriously so.

Now here is the real question: have you seen any of these products still sitting on shelves near you? More importantly, are you actively checking the ingredient list on your favourite alcoholic beverage? Because some of these ingredients do not announce themselves loudly on the label.

Some of these brands will disappear for a while, then come back reformulated, or possibly relaunch under an entirely new brand. We do not know. But hopefully without the stimulants.

For now, read the label. Then decide.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.