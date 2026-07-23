‘Fiscal discipline must become Ghana’s national culture’ – Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has called on all Ghanaians to play an active role in safeguarding the country's hard-earned economic stability, warning that maintaining macroeconomic progress requires continuous discipline rather than momentary success.

Speaking during the presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Dr Forson likened economic stability to a garden that demands constant care and attention if it is to flourish.

"Stability is not a trophy to be won once and displayed forever. It is a garden. It must be tended every single day, or we lose it," the Finance Minister told Parliament.

Dr Forson observed that Ghana has previously experienced periods of economic stability, only to lose those gains because of weak fiscal discipline and policy reversals.

"Ghana has travelled this road before. We have stabilised, celebrated, relaxed and relapsed," he said.

He stressed that the country must break this recurring cycle if it is to achieve lasting economic transformation and sustainable growth.

The Finance Minister also referenced Ghana's long history of seeking financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), describing it as a reminder of the need for responsible economic management.

"Seventeen times we turned to the IMF for a bailout. We are determined that the seventeenth shall be the last," he declared.

He stressed the government's ambition to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation, reduce dependence on external borrowing and ensure that Ghana does not return to repeated IMF-supported programmes in the future.

While reaffirming government's commitment to sound fiscal management, Dr Forson emphasised that preserving economic stability cannot be achieved by government alone.

"But that determination cannot rest on the shoulders of the Government alone," he said.

Instead, he appealed to all Ghanaians to take ownership of the country's economic recovery by supporting measures that promote accountability, fiscal discipline and sustainable development.

"This is my call to every Ghanaian. The gains we have secured are national gains, and they demand a national commitment to protect them."

According to the Finance Minister, every citizen has a role to play in ensuring that recent economic progress is sustained for future generations.

Dr Forson urged citizens to fulfil their tax obligations, arguing that stronger domestic revenue mobilisation is essential to financing national development without resorting to excessive borrowing.

"It means paying your taxes, so that our schools, hospitals and roads are financed increasingly from our own resources rather than by unsustainable borrowing."

He also encouraged Ghanaians to demand greater accountability in the management of public resources and to reject wasteful government expenditure.

"It means demanding value for every cedi of public expenditure and refusing to look away when public resources are being wasted."

The Finance Minister said public vigilance would strengthen transparency and improve the efficient use of state resources.

Dr Forson further stressed that the fiscal responsibility measures introduced by the government must outlive the tenure of any individual administration.

"It means holding this Government, and every Government that follows, to the fiscal rules we have now written into law," he said.

He argued that fiscal discipline should no longer depend on the personal commitment of a Finance Minister but should instead become embedded in the country's governance framework and national values.

"Fiscal discipline can no longer be the policy of a Minister. It must become the culture of our nation," he said.

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