FocusnBlur Founder, Enoch Boateng honoured at 2023 Forty Under 40 Awards

Ghanaian photographer and videographer who is the Founder and Creative Lead at FocusnBlur Photography and Film Company, Enoch Boateng, has been honoured for his tremendous commitment to the Creative Arts industry at the just-ended 7th edition of the Forty Under 40 Awards held at the De Icon Events Centre at East Legon, Accra.

The award recognizes his stunning leadership qualities and exceptional dedication in providing outstanding services to customers as well as being a highly respected company advocating for best business practices in the Creative Arts sector.

The Forty Under 40 Awards organised by Xodus Communications Limited with support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.

Speaking to the media after receiving the all-important award, FocusnBlur Founder, Enoch Boateng was extremely grateful to God, his team and customers for always supporting him.

To him, this award reflects their commitment to delivering the highest standards of customer satisfaction and continuous improvement in all their endeavours.

He said the recognition is a testament to their dedication to excellence in every aspect of their operations.

I” want to say a very big thank you to God and everyone who has supported me to this height. My cherished clients have been my great inspiration. I am extremely excited for such a wonderful milestone. This demonstrates our unwavering focus on meeting and exceeding customer expectations while adhering to rigorous quality standards", he said.

FocusnBlur is positioning itself as a leader in its industry, strengthening its credibility and reputation in the market and setting a benchmark for others to follow.

About Enoch Boateng

Enoch Boateng has nurtured and developed his passion and skills for photography over the years which has made him stand out as one of the best in the industry.

His self-motivation, perseverance and ambition to be excellent at his job, have been the driving force to be an achiever and an anchor in the community by nurturing and impacting the lives of young creatives and harnessing their desire to be great.

Enoch Boateng started his career as a Marketing Manager at Creative Genius in 2012.

He then continued to EMG Multimedia Group as a Creative/Graphic designer from 2014-2015.

In 2015, he started work at Centastage as a Graphic designer for one year. It was from this role that he decided to invest in his passion for photography and founded FocusnBlur Photography and Film Company in 2016.

He was awarded the best event photographer at the Ghana Event Industry Awards in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He was also awarded the Photography Influencer of the Year, in 2021 at the Pulse Influencer Awards and the Photographer of the Year, in 2022 at the EAwards. 40 under 40 Achievers Award in Arts 2023, Hall of Fame GEIC 2023.

FocusnBlur is licensed and certified under the Ghana Technical, Vocational and Skill Training programme. He represented Ghanaian photographers and creatives at a Facebook Content Creators event to push Ghana on the world map.

He represented Ghana at an International Art and Photography festival in Italy, “Cortona on the Move” THE ART OF PHOTOGRAPHY 2023 where he did an exhibition to showcase the Ghanaian Culture through traditional weddings.

Currently, in 2024 he has his work exhibited in Germany, at The Jenisch Haus Museum, Hamburg with other renowned wedding photographers all over the world, showcasing the art of photography.

During the Covid-19, pandemic, Enoch started an IG live session to inspire and educate young creatives on Photography and Entrepreneurship which featured a lot of Q&A sessions and other experienced creatives in the industry.

He joined a group to speak to some local and mature photographers about the development and growth of technology in the industry and how they can benefit from it. He spends time with children in primary schools to teach them photography and entrepreneurship and is hoping to open a photo club for schools.

He's created an online community for creatives known as the Business Shower to promote small-scale and start-up businesses to widen their reach and have access to assistance and resources when needed.

He's at the completion stage of a school for Photography for high school and tertiary graduates to get a skill and training in Photography.

