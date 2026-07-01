Former Ghana U20 AFCON winner Ivan Anokye Mensah joins Spartak Trnava

Slovak club Spartak Trnava have completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Ivan Anokye Mensah on a long-term contract that runs until 2029.

The 22-year-old centre-back joins the club after spending last season with Sparta Prague B, where he impressed with a string of consistent performances and earned a first-team league appearance for the Czech champions.

Mensah is no stranger to Slovak football, having previously featured for Žilina and Banská Bystrica. His familiarity with the league is expected to aid his transition as he begins a new chapter with Spartak Trnava.

The defender is also a former Ghana U20 international and was a member of the Black Satellites squad that won the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania. He played a key role in Ghana's successful campaign, which ended with victory over Uganda in the final to secure the country's fourth continental U20 title.

Speaking after sealing the move, Mensah expressed his delight at joining the Slovak outfit.

"I was thrilled by this opportunity and I'm happy to be part of this family. As soon as the offer came, I didn't hesitate. From my side, it was an immediate yes," he told the club's official media.

The Ghanaian also believes his previous experience in the Slovak top flight will help him settle quickly.

"I've played at this stadium before and I know the league well, so I believe adapting won't be difficult," he added.

Spartak Trnava have described Mensah as an important addition to their defensive unit and expect him to compete for a regular place in the team.

The move offers the former Black Satellites defender another opportunity to continue his development in European football while adding further experience to his growing career.

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