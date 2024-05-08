From Accra to the UK and back: The intriguing journey of Ghanaian musician OA

Ghanaian-born UK resident, OA, born in the early 70s in Accra, has traversed continents and decades, shaping a remarkable life filled with music, family, and resilience.
Beginning his musical odyssey in 1992 after completing secondary education at Agona SDA Secondary School, OA's roots in music trace back to his upbringing in an Adventist family rich in musical heritage. His journey took a significant turn in the mid-90s when he joined his mother in the UK to pursue his musical aspirations.
In 1997, OA collaborated with his uncle, Pat Thomas, under the stage name Alpha B, on the album "Tie Bi." The album's success, featuring hits like "Afe Bi Y3 Asan" and "Fano Saa Ara," propelled OA into the spotlight of Ghanaian music.
Despite his early success, personal obligations led OA to take a hiatus from releasing albums, focusing instead on raising his four daughters in the UK while working as a CCTV operator. However, his passion for music never waned, and he returned to the studio in the early 2000s to release his album "W'ani Asogya."
Facing challenges finding a reliable producer in Ghana, OA persevered, balancing his dedication to music with his commitment to family life. In 2021 and 2022, he made a triumphant return to the music scene, releasing singles like "Suspect," "Worship," "Spare My Lips," and "Dump" featuring Buddy Roro, recorded and mastered at Roro Studio.
Despite spending nearly three decades in the UK, OA remains deeply connected to his Ghanaian roots. He visits home regularly, maintains strong ties with his daughters, and has remarried his school-time love in Accra.
Beyond his musical endeavors, OA is a man of faith, sharing his wisdom and teachings on his YouTube channel, OA Official. His journey from Accra to the UK and back to music is a testament to his resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment to his craft and his heritage.
