Funeral Invitation: Elder Dr. (Pharm.) Samuel Kwasi Nkansah

The late Elder Dr. (Pharm.) Samuel Kwasi Nkansah

The entire family of the late Elder Dr. (Pharm.) Samuel Kwasi Nkansah invites you to the burial, memorial and thanksgiving of their beloved Elder Dr. (Pharm.) Samuel Kwasi Nkansah.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Filing Past

8:00 am, Friday, July 10, 2026.

Venue: Harvest Chapel International Headquarters (Tehillah Temple), Tesano.

Burial Service

9:00 am, Friday, July 10, 2026.

Venue: Harvest Chapel International Headquarters (Tehillah Temple), Tesano.

Funeral Reception

Ghana Police Depot, Tesano

Thanksgiving Service

9:30 am, Sunday, July 12, 2026

Venue: Harvest Chapel International Headquarters (Tehillah Temple), Tesano

Attire

Friday - Black

Sunday: Black and White

Scan the QR Code below to get map directions to the event grounds.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.