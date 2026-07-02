Audio By Carbonatix
The entire family of the late Elder Dr. (Pharm.) Samuel Kwasi Nkansah invites you to the burial, memorial and thanksgiving of their beloved Elder Dr. (Pharm.) Samuel Kwasi Nkansah.
FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS
Filing Past
8:00 am, Friday, July 10, 2026.
Venue: Harvest Chapel International Headquarters (Tehillah Temple), Tesano.
Burial Service
9:00 am, Friday, July 10, 2026.
Venue: Harvest Chapel International Headquarters (Tehillah Temple), Tesano.
Funeral Reception
Ghana Police Depot, Tesano
Thanksgiving Service
9:30 am, Sunday, July 12, 2026
Venue: Harvest Chapel International Headquarters (Tehillah Temple), Tesano
Attire
Friday - Black
Sunday: Black and White
Scan the QR Code below to get map directions to the event grounds.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Funeral Invitation: Elder Dr. (Pharm.) Samuel Kwasi Nkansah
10 seconds
-
Oil prices fall 1% to 4-month lows as progress in US-Iran talks cools supply concerns
3 hours
-
Mass school kidnappings in Nigeria in recent years
3 hours
-
Uganda finds isolated Marburg virus case, Africa CDC says
3 hours
-
Kenyan court charges eight schoolgirls with their fellow students’ murder
3 hours
-
Google has exceeded $1 billion Africa investment target
3 hours
-
Floods in Ivory Coast kill 59 people, government says
3 hours
-
Over 900 arrested during South African anti-migrant protests
3 hours
-
Communications Ministry orders Ghana Digital Centres to reverse staff suspension after floods
3 hours
-
Canada to make Eurovision Song Contest debut in 2027
3 hours
-
One killed after truck carrying fish runs into pedestrians at Winneba
3 hours
-
Egypt optimistic Salah will be fit to face Australia
3 hours
-
Absa Bank Ghana relocates head office to new Ridge headquarters
4 hours
-
3 arrested in Bolgatanga for trafficking girls into prostitution
4 hours
-
Concern over rise in online racist abuse at World Cup
4 hours