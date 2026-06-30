Gatekeepers or Enablers of IFFs? The role of the Ghanaian real estate professional

The writer, Maxwell Kpebesaan Kuu-ire, is a Policy Analyst for West Africa, Global Financial Integrity

Introduction: The world's most expensive laundromat

Imagine a financial instrument so powerful that it can absorb billions of dollars of illicit money in a single transaction, transform it into a tangible asset, store it to appreciate, generate a stream of rental income, and do all of this while its true owner remains invisible. Now imagine this instrument is available in the heart of Accra, and that the professionals who facilitate these transactions are sitting in this room today.

Real estate is the world's preferred vehicle for money laundering. It is estimated that USD 1.6 trillion is laundered through the global real estate market each year, a figure that dwarfs the GDP of most African economies.

According to the most comprehensive global statistics on financial crime, 74% of major money laundering schemes involve real estate transactions, and real estate is implicated in approximately 25 to 30% of all money laundering cases worldwide. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimates that between 2% and 5% of global GDP, equivalent to USD 2.2 to 5.5 trillion in 2024, is laundered annually, with real estate consistently identified as the single most attractive layering and integration channel.

This is not accidental. Property is uniquely suited to financial crime. Unlike a cash deposit or wire transfer, a high-value real estate transaction raises few eyebrows. It can absorb enormous sums in a single deal. Ownership can be obscured through shell companies, trusts, and nominee arrangements. Prices are negotiable, subjective, and often quoted in dollars even in local markets.

And the professionals who facilitate the transaction, agents, developers, valuers, brokers, and lawyers, are frequently subject to far weaker anti-money laundering (AML) oversight than the banks through which the funds pass.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global standard-setter for AML and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) frameworks, updated its Risk-Based Approach Guidance for the Real Estate Sector in July 2022 with an unambiguous verdict: the real estate sector 'often has a poor understanding of these risks and regularly fails to mitigate them.' FATF assessments across 32 member states confirmed that money laundering and terrorist financing (ML/TF) risk awareness in real estate ranks consistently poor, and that in many countries, real estate professionals operate outside the perimeter of AML/CFT obligations altogether.

Meanwhile, Transparency International's landmark 2025 Opacity in Real Estate Ownership (OREO) Index, the first global assessment of its kind, concluded that in most of the world's leading economies, criminals and their enablers can exploit loopholes to stash dirty money in real estate while likely avoiding detection.

Not a single jurisdiction achieved a perfect score. Property markets from London to Dubai to Accra have been identified as recipients of corrupt African capital. Transparency International's own investigation of 78 African corruption cases found at least 121 properties worth a minimum of USD 560 million, most located abroad and mostly owned via anonymous companies or trusts, proceeds of financial crimes originating on this continent.

When dirty money parks itself in a Cantonments villa, an East Legon luxury apartment, or a commercial property in Tema, it does not arrive by itself. Someone showed it the way in. Who was holding the door?

The Ghana Picture: Ghost Towers and Dirty Money

Ghana's real estate sector is booming. Ghana's GDP grew by 6.3% in 2024, and foreign direct investment into the property sector surged by 18% in the same year. Residential building permits increased by 15% year-on-year, and commercial property values in Accra and Kumasi jumped by an average of 12%. Luxury three-bedroom homes in prime Accra neighbourhoods, Airport Residential, Cantonments, East Legon, Osu, and Ridge, are now commanding between USD 450,000 and USD 600,000, up 20 to 25% since 2020.

But beneath the gleaming cranes and the rising skylines lies a troubling paradox that this sector must confront. Ghana faces a housing deficit of approximately 1.8 to 2 million units, with more than half of Accra's urban population living in squatter settlements or informal housing.

A 2021 Population and Housing Census analysis revealed that while total dwelling units in the country exceeded 10 million, nearly 1.3 million units sat vacant, with the Greater Accra Region recording a vacancy rate of approximately 15%.

The Africa Report's 2025 investigation, entitled 'Ghost Towers: Money Laundering Fuels Ghana's Housing Crisis,' documented the stark human cost of this paradox: luxury towers standing empty in Accra's prime neighborhoods while the city's working population is priced out of shelter. The investigation cited a local housing activist's damning summary: 'Houses are owned by people who don't need them and needed by people who can't afford them.'

Accra's most sought-after neighbourhoods are not, investigators found, being driven by demand from residents; they are being driven by dirty money.

The evidence is not merely circumstantial. The Ghana Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has confirmed that it is tracking the flow of illicit proceeds into the real estate sector. A senior Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) official stated publicly in 2025 that criminals are moving illicit proceeds into real estate and other assets, with major enforcement action forthcoming.

The case of Kwabena Adu-Boahene, former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, is instructive: court documents reveal the alleged acquisition of 27 homes worth nearly USD 8 million in a single development, a textbook case of layering stolen public funds through property acquisition. A similar pattern was evident in the Office of the Special Prosecutor's investigation into former Minister Cecilia Dapaah in 2023, involving large unexplained cash sums consistent with property-laundering typologies.

At the macro level, Ghana lost an estimated USD 54.1 billion to illicit financial flows between 2013 and 2022, ranking third in sub-Saharan Africa, according to Global Financial Integrity's 2026 report on trade-related IFFs in Africa.

Trade misinvoicing affected approximately 28% of Ghana's total trade value over the decade. These flows do not vanish; they seek safe haven. Across Africa and globally, the real estate sector is among the most frequent destinations.

Ghana is losing billions through its financial system every year. A significant portion of those flows ends up in bricks and mortar. If you are a real estate professional in Ghana today, agent, developer, valuer, or broker, this is not someone else's problem. This is your sector. The question before this room is: what are you going to do about it?

BACKGROUND: HOW REAL ESTATE BECOMES A FINANCIAL CRIME TOOL

The use of real estate to launder illicit funds is neither new nor particularly complex in its basic mechanics. It exploits the same features that make property an attractive, legitimate investment, high value, tangibility, privacy, long holding periods, and appreciating returns, and turns them into instruments of concealment. Understanding how this process works is essential to any professional who wishes to act as a gatekeeper rather than an unwitting enabler.

The Three Classic Stages, and Where Real Estate Professionals Sit

Money laundering typically proceeds in three stages: placement (introducing illicit funds into the financial system), layering (obscuring their origin through complex transactions), and integration (reinserting the laundered funds into the legitimate economy as apparently clean assets). Real estate is uniquely valuable across all three stages, but it is in the layering and integration stages that property professionals play the most pivotal role.

In the layering stage, an agent may be instructed to source a property on behalf of a company whose ultimate beneficial owner is concealed behind multiple corporate layers. A developer may receive a cash deposit, or a series of large cash payments just below reporting thresholds, as an advance on an off-plan purchase.

A valuer may be asked to certify a property at a price significantly diverging from market value, enabling over- or under-invoicing in a cross-border transaction. In the integration stage, the 'clean' property is sold, rented, or mortgaged, generating a stream of apparently legitimate income whose criminal origins are now nearly impossible to trace.

A 2025 peer-reviewed study in the journal Trends in Organised Crime confirmed that real estate money laundering (REML) is a critical vulnerability in the global financial system, with research particularly sparse in the Global South despite these countries increasingly becoming 'countries of asset location', destination markets for illicit capital originating elsewhere.

The study found that factors making real estate particularly attractive for laundering include: the ability to concentrate significant illicit value in a single asset; the preference for tangible assets over financial instruments; and the market distortion effects, driving up property prices and, ultimately, housing unaffordability, that REML generates.

When a developer asks no questions about the source of a large cash advance, are they exercising professional judgement, or professional blindness? When an agent facilitates a purchase by a company whose directors are unknown and whose beneficial owner is registered in a secrecy jurisdiction, are they providing a service, or a service to financial crime?

The FATF Framework and the Real Estate Professional's Obligations

The Financial Action Task Force's Recommendation 22 requires that real estate agents, as Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), apply customer due diligence (CDD) measures when involved in real estate transactions on behalf of clients, covering both buyers and sellers. This includes identifying and verifying the identity of the customer, identifying the beneficial owner of corporate purchasers, and understanding the purpose and intended nature of the business relationship.

FATF's 2022 Risk-Based Approach Guidance for the Real Estate Sector is explicit on the scope of these obligations: they cover not merely estate agents in the traditional sense, but all professionals involved in real estate transactions, including developers, valuers, title insurers, accountants, and lawyers acting in a real estate capacity. FATF emphasizes that criminals specifically seek out financial channels with ineffective mitigation controls, and that the real estate sector's weak AML/CFT integration creates a higher risk profile that the sector itself is responsible for mitigating.

Ghana has codified these obligations in domestic law. The Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044) designates real estate agents and allied professionals as accountable institutions subject to CDD requirements, suspicious transaction reporting (STR) obligations, and record-keeping duties. The Real Estate Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1047) established the Real Estate Agency Council (REAC) as the licensing and regulatory body for agents, which in turn has supervisory responsibilities under the AML/CFT framework. Ghana's 2024 National Risk Assessment (NRA) identified real estate as a high-risk sector for money laundering, and the National AML/CFT/CPF Policy 2025–2029 specifically targets DNFBPs, including real estate professionals, as a priority area for compliance enhancement.

Yet the gap between legal obligation and professional practice remains acutely wide. A 2025 investigation by Opsel Compliance observed that across Africa, real estate professionals, lawyers, agents, and accountants assisting in high-value transactions represent 'one of the glaring vulnerabilities' of the DNFBP sector: where weak oversight meets complex deals, these professionals can become the unwitting enablers of financial crime.

The UK's 2025 National Risk Assessment on money laundering reached the same conclusion: property transactions feature across all major money laundering typologies and predicate offences, including corruption, fraud, modern slavery, and sanctions evasion.

Ghana has the law. Ghana has the regulators. Ghana has the evidence. What Ghana does not yet have is a real estate sector that treats financial crime prevention as a professional obligation rather than a compliance inconvenience. That is precisely what this engagement is designed to change.

CONCLUSION

The Ghanaian real estate sector stands at an inflection point. It is growing faster than at any point in a generation. It is attracting capital from the diaspora, from international investors, and from within a rising domestic middle class. It has the potential to be one of the country's most transformative engines of wealth creation and housing delivery over the next decade.

But the same growth, the same opacity, and the same structural weaknesses that make it attractive to legitimate investors make it irresistible to those with money they cannot explain. The vacancy paradox in Accra's prime neighborhoods is not merely an economic curiosity. It is the visible face of an invisible problem: capital that arrived through fraud, corruption, or criminal activity, that was washed through a property transaction, and that now stands — expensive, empty, and unreachable by the Ghanaian families who actually need it.

Real estate professionals did not create this problem. But they are uniquely positioned to expose it, interrupt it, and refuse to facilitate it. The law requires this of them. The national interest demands it. And the long-term integrity of the sector they depend upon for their livelihoods is contingent upon it.

Every transaction has a choice embedded in it: ask the question, or don't. File the report, or don't. Know your client, or pretend you do. The difference between a gatekeeper and an enabler is made not by policy, not by regulation, and not by a concept note — it is made by the professional who either asks where the money came from, or decides that is not their problem. We are here today because it is.

References.

The writer, Maxwell Kpebesaan Kuu-ire, is a Policy Analyst for West Africa, Global Financial Integrity

(GFI)

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.