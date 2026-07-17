Ghana-India Chamber of Commerce visits Indian High Commissioner in Accra

A delegation from the Ghana-India Chamber of Commerce, led by its Chairman, David Brian Obro, has visited the newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Shri Surinder Bhagat, at the Indian High Commissioner’s office in Accra to officially welcome him to his post.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed the New High Commissioner on the core activities of the Chamber, highlighting its role in fostering economic ties between Ghana and India.

Chairman Obro provided a detailed update on a recent trade mission by Chamber members to India, during which a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were signed with various chambers of commerce across India, laying a stronger foundation for future collaboration.

The discussions centred on the need for both nations to reduce tariffs to stimulate trade and cultural exchange.

In a move to formalize this effort, the parties discussed setting up a joint committee tasked with exploring and recommending tariff reduction strategies to benefit businesses and citizens in both countries.

In his remarks, High Commissioner Shri Surinder Bhagat expressed gratitude to them for their warm reception.

He assured the delegation of his full support, pledging to connect the Chamber with Indian investment delegations eager to explore business opportunities in Ghana.

He also committed to keeping the Chamber informed about trade fairs and exhibitions in India and to assisting members in attending such events.

“I look forward to working closely with the Chamber to further our shared objectives for the mutual benefit of both nations,” Ambassador Bhagat said.

The meeting concluded on a note of shared optimism, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to deepening the economic and cultural partnership between Ghana and India.

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