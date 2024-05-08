https://www.myjoyonline.com/ghana-league-hearts-of-oak-thump-chelsea-in-berekum-to-return-to-winning-ways/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/ghana-league-hearts-of-oak-thump-chelsea-in-berekum-to-return-to-winning-ways/
Football

Ghana League: Hearts of Oak thump Chelsea in Berekum to return to winning ways

Source: Adamu Benin Abdul Karim  
  8 May 2024 6:04pm

Hearts of Oak rebounded to winning ways in a thrilling fashion at the Golden City Park on Wednesday with a 3-0 victory to wrap up match week 29 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians had lost to Accra Lions at home before the game, which was their fifth defeat in six games.

The win comes as a big relief for Aboubakar Ouattara’s team, taking them to 12th place on the table with 38 points, six away from the relegation zone.

Hamza Issah opened the scoring with a first-time shot with his left foot inside the box to power the visitors into a 1-0 lead at the break. The goal was his 12th of the season and makes him the league’s joint top scorer, alongside Stephen Amankona.

Fourteen minutes after the break, Linda Mtange doubled the lead for Hearts of Oak with a near post finish.

Substitute Kassim Cisse then completed the scoring with his strike at the right post that goalkeeper Gregory Sekyere failed to punch out of his net.

Hearts of Oak will host Aduana in week 30 on Saturday, May 18, while Berekum Chelsea also play host to Asante Kotoko the same day.

