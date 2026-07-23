Ghana pushes for fairer access, data-driven sport development at Commonwealth Meeting

Audio By Carbonatix
The transformative power of sport took centre stage at the 12th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, where leaders from across the Commonwealth discussed ways to use sport to build healthier, fairer and more inclusive societies.
Held alongside the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, the meeting brought together Sports Ministers, Heads of Mission, senior government officials and international sporting stakeholders under the theme: “Reimagining the Power of Sport towards Healthier, Fairer and Equitable Commonwealth Communities.”
Representing Ghana, Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, called for greater fairness, inclusion and evidence-based policymaking in the development of Commonwealth sport.
He emphasised the need to remove barriers that limit access to sporting opportunities, particularly for developing countries and talented individuals who may be disadvantaged by complex systems.
Speaking on access to Commonwealth sporting programmes, Kofi Adams stressed the importance of creating a more transparent and equitable application process that allows more countries to identify, prepare and support deserving athletes and participants.
The Minister also urged governments to make greater use of data and research to maximise the developmental benefits of sport.
He noted that while many Commonwealth countries have strong passion for sport, the potential of that enthusiasm remains underutilised without strategic planning and evidence-based interventions.
According to him, data-driven policies can help governments understand participation trends, identify areas of need and design programmes that promote healthier lifestyles while strengthening communities.
His interventions aligned with broader discussions at the meeting, where ministers highlighted sport’s contribution to public health, mental well-being, social cohesion, economic resilience and sustainable development.
Participants also called for stronger investment in community sport and greater support for countries with limited resources.
The meeting reaffirmed the Commonwealth’s commitment to building sporting systems that are safe, inclusive and accessible, with particular focus on women and girls, young people, persons with disabilities and other underrepresented groups.
Delegates also welcomed upcoming events including the 2027 Commonwealth Youth Games in Malta and the 2030 Commonwealth Games in India, while expressing support for Africa’s bid to host the 2034 Commonwealth Games.
Ghana’s participation reinforced the message that unlocking sport’s full potential requires fair opportunities, deliberate investment and data-informed decision-making to create healthier communities and sustainable development across the Commonwealth.
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