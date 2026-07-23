Ghana records 7.4% GDP growth, exceeds first-half 2026 economic targets – Ato Forson

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Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says Ghana has exceeded its key economic targets for the first half of 2026, with gross domestic product (GDP) growth recording a stronger-than-expected performance.
Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament, Dr Forson said the economy recorded an overall GDP growth rate of 7.4% in the first quarter of 2026, surpassing the government’s full-year growth target of 4.8%.
He added that non-oil GDP growth also performed strongly, recording 7.3% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with the full-year target of 4.9%.
“Ghana has not merely met its first-half targets; Ghana has exceeded them,” the Finance Minister stated.
Dr Forson also highlighted significant improvements in inflation, noting that the rate has more than halved over the past year.
According to him, "inflation declined from 13.7% in June 2025 to 5.3% by the end of June 2026, exceeding the government’s target of 8% plus or minus 1% by the end of the year."
On fiscal performance, the Finance Minister said the primary balance recorded a surplus of 0.9% of GDP on a commitment basis, putting the government on track to achieve its end-year target of 1.5% of GDP.
He further disclosed that Ghana’s gross international reserves stood at five months of import cover as of the end of June 2026, exceeding the target of at least three months.
Dr Forson said the indicators demonstrate the progress made in restoring macroeconomic stability and strengthening confidence in Ghana’s economy.
He attributed the performance to the government’s fiscal consolidation measures, improved revenue mobilisation and reforms aimed at creating a stable environment for sustainable economic growth.
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