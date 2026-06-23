Ghana to host Africa Monologue Challenge Season 3 as event celebrates continental creative integration

Ghana is set to host Season 3 of the Africa Monologue Challenge (AMC), a continental creative platform bringing together emerging talents from across Africa and the diaspora for a month-long residency and competition in Accra.

The event, themed “Using Africa’s Creative Economy to Promote Intra-African Trade,” is being organised by MK Casting in partnership with the African Chamber of Content Producers (ACCP) and the National Film Authority of Ghana.

It is expected to reinforce Ghana’s position as a leading hub for Africa’s creative and cultural integration, while promoting collaboration within the continent’s growing creative economy.

The organisers say the decision to host the third season in Ghana follows a mutual agreement with Côte d’Ivoire, which was initially scheduled to host the edition. The shift, they noted, also symbolically aligns with Ghana’s broader continental ambitions ahead of President John Dramani Mahama’s expected African Union chairmanship in 2027.

Twelve finalists will participate in the programme, representing Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Botswana, the Republic of Congo, Benin, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, and the African diaspora in the United States.

The participants will undergo a month-long residency programme in Ghana, combining training, cultural immersion, and industry engagements designed to strengthen Pan-African identity and creative collaboration.

Activities will include daily sessions on Pan-Africanism, tours of key heritage sites such as the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, and the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum, as well as interactions with traditional authorities, entrepreneurs, and members of the diplomatic community.

Organisers say the residency will also include country presentation sessions, where finalists will showcase the cultural and economic potential of their home countries, alongside masterclasses and industry engagements with global casting and film professionals.

The programme will culminate in the production of a collaborative short film featuring all finalists and Ghanaian creatives, which is expected to be submitted to international film festivals as a showcase of African storytelling and unity.

The grand finale will not only determine the winner of Season 3 but also the host country for Season 4, continuing the event’s rotational model across the continent.

Committee members behind the initiative say the AMC is designed to position Africa’s creative industry as a driver of economic integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), while strengthening the continent’s cultural influence globally.

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