Ghana’s crisis-to-recovery journey holds key lessons for Africa – BoG Governor

Audio By Carbonatix
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Asiama, has said Ghana's recovery from recent economic challenges demonstrates the importance of developing resilient domestic debt markets to strengthen economic stability across Africa.
Speaking at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Roundtable of Governors from African Central Banks in Basel on Saturday, June 27, 2026, Dr Asiama shared lessons from Ghana's economic experience, highlighting the role domestic debt markets can play in supporting resilience while maintaining financial stability.
"Ghana's economic journey from crisis to recovery offers important lessons on the growing role of domestic debt markets in strengthening resilience while safeguarding financial stability," he said.
Dr Asiama noted that as African economies increasingly rely on domestic borrowing to finance development projects and meet fiscal obligations, governments and policymakers must focus on building deeper, more efficient and diversified capital markets.
According to him, robust domestic debt markets are essential to reducing economic vulnerabilities, broadening financing options and promoting sustainable long-term growth across the continent.
He explained that strengthening domestic capital markets would also improve countries' ability to mobilise local resources, reduce dependence on external borrowing and better withstand global economic shocks.
The BIS roundtable brought together governors of central banks from across Africa to discuss macroeconomic developments, financial sector resilience and key policy priorities shaping the continent's economies.
The discussions also provided a platform for central bank governors to exchange experiences on strengthening monetary and financial systems amid evolving global economic conditions.
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