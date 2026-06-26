Ghana’s DJ Shagy, Kvpel & Ctea join FIFA Heroes soundtrack alongside Central Cee and J Balvin

Ghanaian DJ, producer and cultural curator DJ Shagy has achieved a major international milestone as his song “Bounce” has been selected for the official soundtrack of FIFA Heroes, making it the only African song featured on the game's soundtrack.

The selection places Ghana at the center of one of the year's most notable intersections between music and gaming, with FIFA Heroes introducing players worldwide to an entirely Ghanaian creative collaboration.

“Bounce” was created by an all-Ghanaian team, with DJ Shagy joined by Afro EDM artist Kvpel, with production by C-tea, and vocal engineering and finishing by Redemption Beatz. Together, the team delivered a record whose energy, rhythm and atmosphere resonated with the FIFA Heroes selection panel.The song now sits alongside international selections, carrying the distinction of being the sole African representative on the project.

For Ghana's music industry, the achievement represents more than a soundtrack placement. It is a moment of recognition for the country's growing influence in electronic and dance music, and proof that African sounds continue to find new audiences across global entertainment platforms.

The achievement caps a remarkable period for DJ Shagy, who was recently crowned House Music DJ of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards. He was also named Top 10 of the Pete Tong DJ Academy Future Talent Awards and has continued to build a reputation for championing African electronic music through performances, cultural programming and his dance music platform, Baptism.

As gaming increasingly becomes a driver of global music discovery, soundtrack placements have emerged as powerful launchpads for artists seeking international audiences. For Ghana, the inclusion of “Bounce” on FIFA Heroes signals another important step in the global rise of homegrown creative talent.

While the spotlight is on DJ Shagy, the milestone belongs equally to Kvpel and C-tea whose collective work now forms part of a FIFA-backed gaming experience reaching audiences around the world.

With “Bounce” now officially part of FIFA Heroes, Ghana has secured its place on one of gaming's newest global stages.

ABOUT FIFA HEROES

FIFA Heroes is the newest title in the FIFA gaming franchise. Built as a fast-paced, arcade-style football experience, FIFA Heroes is designed for a global audience and launched June 25th with iShowspeed. The game features a curated international soundtrack assembled to reflect diverse global music culture, with artist selections drawn from across the world. Music placement on FIFA titles has historically served as a significant launchpad for artists, reaching audiences in over 200 countries and territories. For FIFA Heroes, Ghana through the creative collaboration of DJ Shagy, KVPEL and C-tea, holds the continent's singular position on that soundtrack.

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