Ghana’s net payments for services rose to US$4.58bn in 2025

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s net payments for services rose to US$4.58 billion in 2025 from US$2.23 billion in 2024, the 2025 Bank of Ghana Annual Report and Financial Statement has revealed.
This reflected higher payments for freight, insurance, trade-related services, financial services, and travel. In contrast, net inflows into the current transfers’ account (mostly private remittances) decreased marginally to US$5.32 billion in 2025 from US$5.42 billion in 2024. Similarly, net income payments to non-residents decreased to US$5.14 billion in 2025 from US$5.37 billion in 2024.
The decline was on account of lower private-sector payments and interest payments on government external debt.
Capital Account
The capital account recorded net inflows of US$0.16 billion, an increase from the US$0.12 billion recorded in the prior year.
The outturn of the capital account was due primarily to project grant inflows.
Current and Capital Account
Also, the combined surplus in the current and capital account totalled US$9.55 billion during the review year, putting the country in the net lending position with the rest of the world.
Financial Account
Similarly, the financial account recorded a net lending position of US$9.44 billion, a significant increase from US$1.80 billion in 2024. During the period, other investments within the financial account rose significantly by US$4.36 billion to US$6.25 billion.
Equally, net foreign direct investment increased by US$0.11 billion to US$1.87 billion, while net portfolio investment rose by US$0.66 billion to US$0.98 billion.
Reserve assets also grew substantially, increasing to US$3.98 billion in 2025 from US$1.49 billion in 2024.
Latest Stories
-
ShEquity Climate-smart SME Showcase and Pitch finale highlight Ghana’s green enterprise potential
5 minutes
-
Greater Accra Regional Minister assures affected residents of continued government support after floods
5 minutes
-
Give thanks to God despite floods, deaths and destruction – Mahama
9 minutes
-
Dyson Energy wins €25,000 ShEquity grant to advance carbon certification
17 minutes
-
Continuity: The most powerful force nobody talks about
20 minutes
-
Three arrested over alleged human trafficking and forced prostitution
20 minutes
-
Heavy rains leave Avenor roads in disrepair as commuters and motorists decry worsening conditions
43 minutes
-
Six NPP members allege denial of fair hearing in Nandom constituency election dispute
49 minutes
-
Ahafo cocoa farmers demand urgent action as smuggling threatens livelihoods and national economy
51 minutes
-
Businesses call for tax reforms at Ghana Business League Awards
54 minutes
-
Government endorses AI Week 2026 in Accra to push practical adoption across Africa
57 minutes
-
A trip to India left me with 38 parasites in my brain
59 minutes
-
Reject shortcuts, live with integrity and avoid drugs – Mahama to youth
1 hour
-
Transport paralysed in Amansie Central as drivers strike over bad roads, fare dispute
1 hour
-
Several killed and injured in fire at Antwerp apartment building
1 hour