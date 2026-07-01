Ghana’s net payments for services rose to US$4.58bn in 2025

Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

Ghana’s net payments for services rose to US$4.58 billion in 2025 from US$2.23 billion in 2024, the 2025 Bank of Ghana Annual Report and Financial Statement has revealed.

This reflected higher payments for freight, insurance, trade-related services, financial services, and travel. In contrast, net inflows into the current transfers’ account (mostly private remittances) decreased marginally to US$5.32 billion in 2025 from US$5.42 billion in 2024. Similarly, net income payments to non-residents decreased to US$5.14 billion in 2025 from US$5.37 billion in 2024.

The decline was on account of lower private-sector payments and interest payments on government external debt.

Capital Account

The capital account recorded net inflows of US$0.16 billion, an increase from the US$0.12 billion recorded in the prior year.

The outturn of the capital account was due primarily to project grant inflows.

Current and Capital Account

Also, the combined surplus in the current and capital account totalled US$9.55 billion during the review year, putting the country in the net lending position with the rest of the world.

Financial Account

Similarly, the financial account recorded a net lending position of US$9.44 billion, a significant increase from US$1.80 billion in 2024. During the period, other investments within the financial account rose significantly by US$4.36 billion to US$6.25 billion.

Equally, net foreign direct investment increased by US$0.11 billion to US$1.87 billion, while net portfolio investment rose by US$0.66 billion to US$0.98 billion.

Reserve assets also grew substantially, increasing to US$3.98 billion in 2025 from US$1.49 billion in 2024.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.