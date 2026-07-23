Ghana’s U15 Boys secure bronze medal at ITTF-Africa Youth Championships Accra 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s U-15 Boys' team have secured a bronze medal at the 2026 ITTF-Africa Youth Championships in Accra after an impressive run that saw the young talents compete among the best junior players on the continent.
The team’s journey to the podium was marked by resilience and determination. After suffering a 0–3 defeat to Egypt in their opening group match, the young Ghanaian players responded strongly with a commanding 3–0 victory over Benin to progress to the knockout stage.
The Ghanaian team, comprising Aklie Prince, Aklie Israel, Issah Hamza, and Fredrick Mensah, continued their impressive campaign in the knockout stages, defeating Tunisia 3–2 in the quarter-finals to book their place in the semi-finals of the continental championship.
In the semi-finals, Ghana faced Nigeria in another closely contested battle. The young Ghanaian players pushed their opponents all the way in a thrilling encounter but narrowly lost 2–3, ending their hopes of reaching the final.
Despite the defeat, Ghana’s outstanding performance throughout the competition earned them a well-deserved bronze medal.
The achievement highlights the growing strength of Ghana’s youth development programme and the potential of the next generation of players, with Aklie Prince, Aklie Israel, Issah Hamza, and Fredrick Mensah demonstrating resilience, confidence, and the ability to compete against some of Africa’s best emerging talents.
Competing against some of Africa’s strongest junior teams, Ghana’s U15 Boys have shown character, fighting spirit, and the ability to compete at the highest level.
The team was guided by coach Robert Amartey, whose leadership and technical direction contributed to the players’ strong performance throughout the continental championship.
The bronze medal adds to Ghana’s achievements at the ITTF-Africa Youth Championships Accra 2026 and serves as further motivation for the young players as they continue their development journey.
Latest Stories
-
Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
2 minutes
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
8 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
23 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
44 minutes
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
56 minutes
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
1 hour
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
1 hour
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
1 hour
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
1 hour
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
1 hour
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
1 hour
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
1 hour
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
1 hour
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
1 hour
-
Inconvenient Truth: When the Elephants Forget the Grass
1 hour