Ghana’s U15 Boys secure bronze medal at ITTF-Africa Youth Championships Accra 2026

Ghana’s U-15 Boys' team have secured a bronze medal at the 2026 ITTF-Africa Youth Championships in Accra after an impressive run that saw the young talents compete among the best junior players on the continent.

The team’s journey to the podium was marked by resilience and determination. After suffering a 0–3 defeat to Egypt in their opening group match, the young Ghanaian players responded strongly with a commanding 3–0 victory over Benin to progress to the knockout stage.

The Ghanaian team, comprising Aklie Prince, Aklie Israel, Issah Hamza, and Fredrick Mensah, continued their impressive campaign in the knockout stages, defeating Tunisia 3–2 in the quarter-finals to book their place in the semi-finals of the continental championship.

In the semi-finals, Ghana faced Nigeria in another closely contested battle. The young Ghanaian players pushed their opponents all the way in a thrilling encounter but narrowly lost 2–3, ending their hopes of reaching the final.

Despite the defeat, Ghana’s outstanding performance throughout the competition earned them a well-deserved bronze medal.

The achievement highlights the growing strength of Ghana’s youth development programme and the potential of the next generation of players, with Aklie Prince, Aklie Israel, Issah Hamza, and Fredrick Mensah demonstrating resilience, confidence, and the ability to compete against some of Africa’s best emerging talents.

Competing against some of Africa’s strongest junior teams, Ghana’s U15 Boys have shown character, fighting spirit, and the ability to compete at the highest level.

The team was guided by coach Robert Amartey, whose leadership and technical direction contributed to the players’ strong performance throughout the continental championship.

The bronze medal adds to Ghana’s achievements at the ITTF-Africa Youth Championships Accra 2026 and serves as further motivation for the young players as they continue their development journey.

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