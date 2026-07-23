Government pays $700m Eurobond obligation to honour international debt

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson says Ghana has honoured its international debt obligations with the payment of US$700 million in Eurobond debt service and interest.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review, Dr Forson said the payment forms part of government’s commitment to meeting its external debt obligations and restoring confidence in Ghana’s financial management.

"To honour our international debt obligations, an amount of US$700 million for Eurobond debt service and interest has been paid," he told Parliament.

The Finance Minister said the payment reflects government’s commitment to maintaining credibility with international investors and ensuring the country meets its obligations following the challenges that affected Ghana’s access to international capital markets.

The move forms part of broader efforts by government to strengthen debt management, restore fiscal stability and rebuild confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

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