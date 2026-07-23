Economy | National

Government pays $700m Eurobond obligation to honour international debt

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  23 July 2026 4:58pm
Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson says Ghana has honoured its international debt obligations with the payment of US$700 million in Eurobond debt service and interest.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review, Dr Forson said the payment forms part of government’s commitment to meeting its external debt obligations and restoring confidence in Ghana’s financial management.

"To honour our international debt obligations, an amount of US$700 million for Eurobond debt service and interest has been paid," he told Parliament.

The Finance Minister said the payment reflects government’s commitment to maintaining credibility with international investors and ensuring the country meets its obligations following the challenges that affected Ghana’s access to international capital markets.

The move forms part of broader efforts by government to strengthen debt management, restore fiscal stability and rebuild confidence in the Ghanaian economy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group