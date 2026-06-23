GRDA receives 2 locomotives, 20 freight wagons ahead of schedule

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) has received two locomotives and 20 freight wagons for container and cargo operations, 11 days ahead of schedule.
Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Frederick Appoh, who announced this on Facebook said technical commissioning, driver evaluations, and final operational checks will be carried out before the equipment enters service on Ghana’s railway network.
According to him, the new additions are expected to strengthen rail freight operations and support efforts to improve the efficiency of cargo transportation across Ghana.
The delivery is part of the government’s broader agenda to modernise the railway sector, enhance logistics infrastructure, and promote the use of rail as a cost-effective alternative for the movement of goods.
In a separate Facebook post, Transport Minister Joseph Bukari Nikpe described the arrival of the locomotives and freight wagons as a major boost to Ghana’s rail assets.
He noted that the new rolling stock would improve freight movement, increase operational efficiency, and provide a more reliable and affordable means of transporting cargo nationwide.
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