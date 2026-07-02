Henry Quartey calls for broader representation on government’s Anti-Flood Taskforce

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, has called for a review of the membership of the government's Anti-Flood Taskforce, saying the committee requires broader representation from key state institutions and technical experts to effectively address Ghana's recurring flooding crisis.
Speaking on Wednesday, July 1, Mr Quartey acknowledged the calibre of individuals appointed to the taskforce but argued that the country's flood management challenges demand a more comprehensive approach.
He said the committee should include senior government officials responsible for security, finance and disaster management, given the growing economic and national security implications of flooding.
President John Dramani Mahama recently established the Anti-Flood Taskforce to coordinate efforts aimed at addressing persistent flooding across the country.
The committee is chaired by Deputy Chief of Staff Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, with Marietta Brew serving as its secretary. However, Mr Quartey questioned the exclusion of several critical institutions from the body.
"I think issues about flooding, you cannot form a committee of this nature without the Minister of the Interior. You cannot form a committee of this nature without the Minister for Finance," he said.
The former minister also recommended the inclusion of the Inspector-General of Police, the Chief of Defence Staff, officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other security agencies.
In addition, he stressed the need for technical specialists such as geologists, hydrogeologists and spatial planners to provide scientific guidance to inform government policy. "You need a geologist. You need a hydrogeologist. You need a spatial planner. These people should be on the committee so that they can provide the technical advice, and then the politicians can drive the policy," he stated.
Mr Quartey's remarks come in the aftermath of the recent devastating floods that affected parts of Greater Accra and other regions, triggering renewed debate over Ghana's flood management strategy. While insisting that the current members are accomplished professionals, he urged President Mahama to strengthen the committee by expanding its expertise.
"With the greatest respect, the President may have to look at it again and add some flesh to the committee so they will be able to perform their duties," he added.
Latest Stories
-
Flood victims to receive free psychological counselling as experts call for flexible work policies
3 minutes
-
NADMO says it warned of heavy rains and took steps to reduce flooding in Accra
10 minutes
-
Henry Quartey blames weak enforcement for worsening Accra floods
13 minutes
-
India asks WhatsApp to pause username feature rollout over fraud concerns
16 minutes
-
South African state complicit in xenophobic violence – Fiifi Boafo
19 minutes
-
NPP North East Regional Secretary declares bid for chairman position, says he’s tried and tested
31 minutes
-
Bus fares, rent, and school fees push Ghana’s inflation to 5.3% in June
36 minutes
-
WANEP urges stronger youth inclusion in West Africa’s political decision-making
37 minutes
-
GES debunks viral claim that floodwaters destroyed WASSCE papers
39 minutes
-
Mindful Governance brings Karl George MBE’s AI Wake-Up Call to Ghana’s boards
44 minutes
-
Solomon Owusu accuses South African government of backing attacks on Ghanaians
53 minutes
-
Henry Quartey calls for broader representation on government’s Anti-Flood Taskforce
1 hour
-
Finance Ministry releases GH¢350 million for flood relief and mitigation following Mahama directive
1 hour
-
Flood-hit Ghana Digital Centres says staff not dismissed, contracts only temporarily suspended
2 hours
-
No severe rainfall expected today, but showers likely over weekend – GMet
2 hours