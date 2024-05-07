How can you make money from an affiliate program

Making money from affiliate programs of top brands is one of the most popular ideas millions of online site owners have been trying to use in recent years. It would seem that it could be simpler — register, advertise a well-known company from time to time, and watch how the amount in your account grows. However, this idea of making money on the internet has a big pitfall – money will not flow to you like a river.

Why? If only because if you simply grab the first offer that comes along without considering how much it corresponds to the interests of your audience, the effect will be dubious. It makes no sense to advertise jewellery that costs tens of thousands of dollars if visitors to your website or social media page struggle daily to have dinner in the evening. And you don’t need to think that people won’t sense the falseness if you are not close to the ideas of the brand whose affiliate program you are promoting.

The first and simplest advice is to evaluate your capabilities, your audience, and your site. Understand who is attracted to your content, then consider which big brands you could partner with. Also, think about how you can make money with this brand and how high your income can be. Try to understand, at least from reviews on the internet, whether a potential partner can support you with promotional materials and how quickly their support service works.

Affiliate marketing in betting

hat you have gone this route and decided that the best answer to the question ‘’How to make money using the internet in Africa?’’ is a collaboration with a gambling and/or betting brand. The advantage of such companies is the opportunity to receive substantial sums because African people are passionate about and love sports. In this case, it makes sense to think about working with the 1xBet affiliate program.

Why? Firstly, it is a huge brand, operating in all regions of the world and is an official partner of FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, Serie A and the Confederation of African Football. Thus, the trust in 1xBet is very high among many players. Secondly, on the company’s platform, you can bet on many sports, online casino games and events from other areas of life - from the Oscars to the results of the US elections. Thirdly, the affiliate program will bring you real benefits.

How do you choose an affiliate program?

What can you possibly want from an affiliate program?

Financial prospect

You will receive a stable commission with the possibility of growth and the opportunity to receive your earned money every week. There are several basic models of cooperation – for example, Revenue Share, where a participant in an affiliate program receives up to 40% of the bets of the players they attracted to the platform. Partners get access to promo materials that are interesting to the audience and are regularly updated, taking into account current events. There is also access to statistics, with which you can better understand what visitors to your source like.

Participants in the 1xBet affiliate program, which already has tens of thousands of participants from Africa, receive all this. For example, last year, partners earned an average of $500-800 per month. In February 2024, the highest affiliate’s earnings were $16,000. You can withdraw this money in a way convenient for you, including through your gaming account.

Affiliate support

The personal affiliate program manager will help you create a demo account with which you can demonstrate to potential players how and what they need to do on the 1xBet website and app. Well, by subscribing to the Telegram channel of the affiliate program, you can find out all the latest news and request promo materials and banners.

Affiliate account

You can view information about your income and player transfers/registrations in your personal account on the affiliate program website. You can also get a personal promo code that identifies the players brought and helps assign them to you for life.

First steps

Do you have any questions? Don't worry: this is where you'll find impressive opportunities when you partner with a big brand program. Remember that affiliate marketing requires patience – you won't become a millionaire overnight, but with a desire to learn and attention to detail, you can ensure a consistently high income.

Understand your target audience

It is important to understand the players - the choice of content that can interest them depends on this. Promoting a product, even the coolest one, requires an effort that no one can do for you.

2. Assess your resources

Analyze your resources and capabilities. Think about what your social media targeting should be, what you need to tell your audience and what will hook them. Should you use information about whether the bookmaker has a license or start with a story about bonuses and promotions that are important for beginners and gamblers? We also advise you to study the advertising restrictions that exist in your country. Select the media format. News, success stories, stories about strategies, announcements of the most important sporting events – it’s impossible to list all the options.

And don't be shy to ask.

3. Registration

Ready to try? Register in the 1xBet affiliate program. It's easy — go to 1xpartners.com, enter the necessary information, and wait for your request confirmation by e-mail.

Affiliate marketing is a great option to increase your income online. Take the first step and start your path to big money!

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.