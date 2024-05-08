https://www.myjoyonline.com/i-wont-protect-your-legacy-of-corruption-bankrupt-economy-mahama-replies-akufo-addo/-------https://www.myjoyonline.com/i-wont-protect-your-legacy-of-corruption-bankrupt-economy-mahama-replies-akufo-addo/
I won’t protect your legacy of corruption, bankrupt economy – Mahama replies Akufo-Addo

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  8 May 2024 3:16pm
President Akufo-Addo (left) and Former President Mahama (right)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s presidential candidate for election 2024, John Dramani Mahama, has fired back at President Akufo-Addo following the latter's plea to Ghanaians not to vote for him in the upcoming December 2024 general election. 

President Akufo-Addo expressed concerns that electing Mr Mahama would jeopardize the progress made during his tenure.

The President reiterated his endorsement of Dr Mahamadu Bawumia as the ideal presidential candidate during a mini rally in Doboro, Eastern region, after visiting Blue Skies Limited.

He emphasised his belief that Bawumia would continue the trajectory of development set during his administration.

Responding to President Akufo-Addo's remarks on social media, Mr Mahama said he will rather not continue with Nana Akufo-Addo's legacy of corruption, misgovernance, arrogance, ineptitude, and a bankrupt economy.

Mr Mahama pointed out the adverse effects of President Akufo-Addo's policies, highlighting the increase in poverty among Ghanaians during the current administration. 

He stressed his commitment to improving the lives of citizens and fostering inclusive development.

"Of course, I will not protect your 'legacy' of corruption, misgovernance, arrogance, ineptitude, bankrupt economy, increased unemployment, and pushing more of our people into the poverty bracket," Mr Mahama posted.

