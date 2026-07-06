I’ll choose a stepfather any day; a stepfather shaped the man I am today – Konnected Minds founder

Audio By Carbonatix
For many people, the words stepfather or stepmother often evoke stories of neglect, favouritism or emotional scars. Tales of difficult blended families have become so common that they have shaped society's perception of stepparents.
But for entrepreneur and Konnected Minds host, Derrick Abaitey, his story is the complete opposite.
Rather than remembering a childhood marked by resentment, Derrick looks back with gratitude, crediting his stepfather as one of the greatest influences in his life.
Speaking on The Career Trail Season 4 on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he said without hesitation that if he had to choose again, he would choose a stepfather.
"I'll choose a stepfather any day," he said.
Abaitey revealed that he was born in the Eastern Region community of Akyem Soabe and spent most of his childhood being raised by his mother, grandmother and stepfather while his biological father lived abroad.
"I was born in a little village called Akyem Soabe. My biological father wasn't really in the picture because he had travelled abroad. I grew up with my mother, my grandmother and my stepfather," he recounted.
Although people often told him that his biological father was wealthy, he said the man was practically a stranger during his early years.
"I heard people say my father had money, but I didn't know him. I hadn't even spoken to him for more than five minutes at the time, so I didn't know whether he had money or not," he shared.
Reflecting on his childhood, Abaitey said he was fortunate to experience a loving relationship with his stepfather, contrary to the negative perceptions often associated with stepparents.
“My step relations have not been like the way others have. I've seen how some people talk about stepfathers and stepmothers, but my experience was completely different,” he noted.
According to him, the values his stepfather instilled in him continue to influence the way he lives and leads today.
“I hold the values I have purely because of some of the things my stepfather taught me about being a man,” he highlighted with pride.
Abaitey described his stepfather as a hard-working entrepreneur who constantly created opportunities for himself instead of depending on formal employment.
“He never worked for anybody. He was into farming, sugarcane, palm nuts, cocoyam, you name it. Later, he also opened the first agrochemical shop in Akyem Soabe. He was a real hustler,” he revealed.
Watching his stepfather build businesses from the ground up inspired Abaitey's own entrepreneurial ambitions.
"He's also partly the reason why I became an entrepreneur because I watched how he created opportunities for himself," he mentioned.
Beyond providing financially, Abaitey said his stepfather gave him something every child deserves, a sense of security.
"I think when children see their mothers in a stable marriage, it gives them security. That's what I felt growing up,” he echoed.
Although he eventually reunited with his biological father and moved to London before his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results were released, Abaitey said the foundation laid by his stepfather remained with him.
“At the time, I wanted to attend Prempeh College, but my biological father returned from abroad and took me to London to continue my education,” he disclosed.
"But I never forgot my stepfather. He is a great man. He shaped the man I am today," he stressed.
Latest Stories
-
BoG confident cedi stability will continue as dollar pressures ease
46 minutes
-
Ghana is open for business like never before – 24-Hour Economy takes centre stage in Canada
2 hours
-
East Legon, Madina, Adenta, others face 24-hour water interruptions
2 hours
-
‘Facts first’ – Samuel Jinapor cautions government over foreign affairs decisions
2 hours
-
Foreign policy must be credible or Ghana risks losing influence – Samuel Jinapor
2 hours
-
Ghana must base foreign policy on ‘unimpeachable facts’ – Samuel Jinapor
3 hours
-
Safo Kantanka’s will does not name a church leader, says Kwame Akufo
3 hours
-
Foreign policy must serve Ghanaians, not politics – Samuel Jinapor
3 hours
-
‘Take responsibility’ – Minority caucus supports tough action against South Africa
3 hours
-
Ebola outbreak in Congo still spreading, WHO says
4 hours
-
South African police say death of Nigerian man not linked to anti-migrant violence
4 hours
-
Nigeria’s UTM secures gas supply deal, clears key hurdle to $3 billion LNG project
4 hours
-
Dangote to fund proposed Kenya refinery with cash, bonds and an IPO
4 hours
-
Protests break out in Havana as Cuba struggles to restore electricity
4 hours
-
Oil prices climb as US strikes on Iran fuel fears truce is unravelling
5 hours