IMF Executive Board expected to approve Ghana’s final bailout programme review next week

Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

Ghana is expected to formally conclude its International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme next week, with the IMF Executive Board set to consider and approve the country's final programme review.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson made the announcement while presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Jul 23 2026, describing the expected approval as a significant milestone in Ghana's economic recovery.

"Next week, the Executive Board of the IMF is expected to approve the final review of Ghana's Extended Credit Facility programme, bringing to a successful conclusion the financial bailout IMF programme," he told Parliament.

The three-year IMF-supported programme was introduced to help Ghana restore macroeconomic stability, implement fiscal reforms and restructure its debt following the country's economic crisis.

The anticipated approval will mark the successful completion of the bailout programme after Ghana met key policy and reform commitments agreed with the Fund.

The Finance Minister said government remains committed to sustaining the economic reforms implemented under the programme to ensure long-term macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth.

The announcement comes as government touts improvements in inflation, economic growth, debt sustainability, exchange rate stability and fiscal performance, which it says have laid a stronger foundation for the country's post-IMF economic agenda.

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