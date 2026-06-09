Agribusiness | In Focus | National

JoyBusiness AgriBusiness Month highlights threat to Ghana’s indigenous food crops

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  9 June 2026 11:57am
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This year’s JoyBusiness AgriBusiness Month has brought renewed attention to the urgent need to preserve Ghana’s indigenous food systems, amid growing concerns over the decline and disappearance of traditional food crops and seed varieties.

Held under the theme, “Why Protecting Our Seeds Matters Now More Than Ever,” the initiative explored the importance of safeguarding local seeds and indigenous food crops that are increasingly becoming rare within Ghana’s agricultural landscape.

Discussions focused on the need to conserve vulnerable crop varieties, while examining practical strategies for retrieving, preserving and reintroducing them into mainstream agricultural production. Participants also explored where some of these endangered food varieties can still be found and how they can be protected for future generations.

A key highlight of the programme was an in-depth discussion with Dr Daniel Ashie Kotey, Director of the Plant Genetic Resources Research Institute, who shared expert insights on seed conservation and the critical role of biodiversity in ensuring long-term food security.

The conversation highlighted growing concerns among agricultural experts over the loss of indigenous food crops and the potential implications for nutrition, cultural heritage, climate resilience and sustainable agriculture.

Stakeholders stressed the importance of protecting Ghana’s rich agricultural biodiversity, warning that the continued disappearance of traditional crops could undermine efforts to build a resilient and sustainable food system.

Watch the interview below:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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