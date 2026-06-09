JoyBusiness AgriBusiness Month highlights threat to Ghana’s indigenous food crops

Audio By Carbonatix
This year’s JoyBusiness AgriBusiness Month has brought renewed attention to the urgent need to preserve Ghana’s indigenous food systems, amid growing concerns over the decline and disappearance of traditional food crops and seed varieties.
Held under the theme, “Why Protecting Our Seeds Matters Now More Than Ever,” the initiative explored the importance of safeguarding local seeds and indigenous food crops that are increasingly becoming rare within Ghana’s agricultural landscape.
Discussions focused on the need to conserve vulnerable crop varieties, while examining practical strategies for retrieving, preserving and reintroducing them into mainstream agricultural production. Participants also explored where some of these endangered food varieties can still be found and how they can be protected for future generations.
A key highlight of the programme was an in-depth discussion with Dr Daniel Ashie Kotey, Director of the Plant Genetic Resources Research Institute, who shared expert insights on seed conservation and the critical role of biodiversity in ensuring long-term food security.
The conversation highlighted growing concerns among agricultural experts over the loss of indigenous food crops and the potential implications for nutrition, cultural heritage, climate resilience and sustainable agriculture.
Stakeholders stressed the importance of protecting Ghana’s rich agricultural biodiversity, warning that the continued disappearance of traditional crops could undermine efforts to build a resilient and sustainable food system.
Watch the interview below:
Latest Stories
-
Police issue medical form to assaulted Nyinahin SHS student as investigations continue
6 seconds
-
Transport Minister launches Safety Water Guards, life jacket initiative for inland waterways
14 minutes
-
Photos: Mahama signs three MoUs during state visit to Belarus
16 minutes
-
FIFA reverses World Cup water bottle policy in US, Canada as extreme heat looms
29 minutes
-
Jordan World Cup 2026 team guide
33 minutes
-
Port costs under threat as cargo-tracking fee re-emerges
33 minutes
-
One dead, two critical after Accra–Tema Motorway crash; GNFS confirms manhunt for driver
36 minutes
-
JoyBusiness AgriBusiness Month highlights threat to Ghana’s indigenous food crops
37 minutes
-
Portugal World Cup 2026 team guide
40 minutes
-
Austria World Cup 2026 team guide
45 minutes
-
Housing as shelter versus housing as investment: The Airbnb debate; regulation that protects affordability without strangling opportunity
51 minutes
-
Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu extradited from US to Ghana after MASLOC corruption conviction
1 hour
-
2026 Breman Odwira Festival will be different – Nana Barima Fi III
1 hour
-
Bond market: Turnover rebounds strongly by 240% to GH¢1.62bn
1 hour
-
[Infographics] Fallout from the 2026 Ministers of State Excellence Awards
1 hour