Next JoyBusiness Round Table discussion comes off April 30, 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
The next edition of the JoyBusiness Round Table discussion will be held on Thursday April 30, 2026 at the Joy News Studio, at 9am.
The programme, which will be held on the topic, “Mahama at 16 Months: Do Economic Narratives Match Real-Sector Outcomes?" will have a panel consisting of Frederick Amissah, Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, Mark Badu-Aboagye, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and economist, Prof. Agyapomaa Gyeke-Dako.
The rest are Vice President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) Joseph Paddy, Partner, Financial Advisory at Deloitte Ghana, Yaw Appiah Lartey, and the CEO of Dalex Finance Joe Jackson.
The JoyBusiness Round Table discussion is a strategic policy dialogue to critically examine Ghana’s macroeconomic trajectory over the past 16 months, and provide a constructive, policy-oriented platform to assess the extent to which the economic gains can be more effectively transmitted into tangible improvement within the real and productive sectors of the economy.
In particular, the dialogue will focus on identifying practical policy measures and strategic interventions required to ensure that macroeconomic progress translates into sustained growth in agriculture, industry, and services, as well as improved outcomes for businesses and households.
The discussions will also be anchored on empirical evidence and will seek to generate actionable insights to strengthen the link between macroeconomic stability and real-sector performance.
The programme will be live on the Joy News channel, Joy Fm and all social media platforms
Latest Stories
-
Pastor, 2 others who allegedly attempted to bury a baby alive refused bail
9 minutes
-
Fix generation, transmission and distribution together to end dumsor – IES analyst to gov’t
20 minutes
-
GAEC hosts major international SAPPHIRE workshop to boost cancer treatment capacity in Africa
21 minutes
-
Youth entrepreneurs get machinery, skills under YEFFA programme
24 minutes
-
ICC awards $8.4 million in compensation to victims of al-Qaeda-linked leader in Mali
28 minutes
-
“Current dumsor is very unbearable” – Oforikrom MP
41 minutes
-
Electrochem needs govt-MIIF support to unlock potential
43 minutes
-
Next JoyBusiness Round Table discussion comes off April 30, 2026
48 minutes
-
President Mahama cuts sod for new Airport concourse project to link terminal 2 and 3
51 minutes
-
African journalists face rising pressure but show strong commitment to nation-building — Study shows
57 minutes
-
Over 300 women equipped to break into digital trade as Click-to-Cargo Programme ends in Accra
1 hour
-
Culture, corruption fuel Ghana’s galamsey crisis — Study reveals
1 hour
-
“Buck stops at the top” — Minority calls for Energy Minister’s removal over power challenges
1 hour
-
Tiler in critical condition after alleged self-harm incident in Mankessim
1 hour
-
Couple held at gunpoint as armed men demolish mosque at Millennium City
1 hour