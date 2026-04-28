Next JoyBusiness Round Table discussion comes off April 30, 2026

The next edition of the JoyBusiness Round Table discussion will be held on Thursday April 30, 2026 at the Joy News Studio, at 9am.

The programme, which will be held on the topic, “Mahama at 16 Months: Do Economic Narratives Match Real-Sector Outcomes?" will have a panel consisting of Frederick Amissah, Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance, Mark Badu-Aboagye, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and economist, Prof. Agyapomaa Gyeke-Dako.

The rest are Vice President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) Joseph Paddy, Partner, Financial Advisory at Deloitte Ghana, Yaw Appiah Lartey, and the CEO of Dalex Finance Joe Jackson.

The JoyBusiness Round Table discussion is a strategic policy dialogue to critically examine Ghana’s macroeconomic trajectory over the past 16 months, and provide a constructive, policy-oriented platform to assess the extent to which the economic gains can be more effectively transmitted into tangible improvement within the real and productive sectors of the economy.

In particular, the dialogue will focus on identifying practical policy measures and strategic interventions required to ensure that macroeconomic progress translates into sustained growth in agriculture, industry, and services, as well as improved outcomes for businesses and households.

The discussions will also be anchored on empirical evidence and will seek to generate actionable insights to strengthen the link between macroeconomic stability and real-sector performance.

The programme will be live on the Joy News channel, Joy Fm and all social media platforms

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.