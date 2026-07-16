Justice Atuguba questions absence of ministerial role for Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

Retired Supreme Court Justice William Atuguba has questioned why the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has not been appointed to a ministerial position, describing her as a principled leader whose integrity and commitment to public service make her well suited for higher national responsibility.

Speaking at the D.F. Annan Memorial Lecture held in Parliament on Thursday, July 16, Justice Atuguba praised Dr Agyeman-Rawlings' leadership and public service record, saying she embodies the qualities that Ghana should seek in its political leaders.

Although he disclosed that he had never met or spoken with the Klottey Korle legislator personally, the retired judge said he had closely observed her work over the years and was impressed by her dedication and approach to public service.

“Somebody like Zanetor Rawlings, she’s not a politician; she’s a woman of the people. I’ve been following her activities. I don’t know, I’ve never spoken to her, never met her, but I’m convinced that that’s the kind of politician people should aspire to be,” he said.

Justice Atuguba expressed surprise that Dr Agyeman-Rawlings had not been given a ministerial appointment under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama, suggesting that her capabilities warranted greater responsibility within the executive.

“Until now, and that’s why I don’t get involved in politics; I don’t know why she’s not yet a minister. I hope by saying that, I’ve not destroyed her chances,” he stated.

The retired Supreme Court Justice also referred to speculation on social media suggesting that Dr Agyeman-Rawlings had been tipped for a deputy ministerial appointment in the health sector. However, he argued that her experience and leadership credentials positioned her for an even more senior role.

“From social media, sometimes they even announce that she can be deputy [minister] of health. I say, Oh, she could even be the substantive…why not? Why not?”

Justice Atuguba further commended the legislator's personal values, describing her as a leader whose conduct demonstrates principle, dedication and integrity—qualities he believes are essential for public office.

“Such a woman of principle, of dedication, of integrity – why not?” he added.

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