Karpowership expands fleet with a new Sea Lion class powership

Audio By Carbonatix
Karpowership has marked a major milestone in the expansion of its global fleet with the steel-cutting ceremony of its new "Sea Lion" class Powerships.
Held at the HSG Sungdong shipyard in South Korea, the ceremony officially marked the start of construction on the first vessel in a series of four next-generation Powerships.
The ceremony was attended by Osman Murat Karadeniz, Founding Partner and Executive Board Member, Orhan Remzi Karadeniz, Founding Partner and CEO, and senior Karpowership executives.
The Sea Lion class represents a new generation of Powerships designed to deliver efficient and flexible electricity generation.
Each vessel will have an installed capacity of 300 MW and will be equipped with three high-efficiency gas turbines operating in a combined-cycle configuration, enabling higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions compared to conventional power generation technologies.
Measuring 136 meters in length with a draft of 4.5 meters, Sea Lion can be deployed rapidly across a wide range of coastal locations.
The four vessels are scheduled for delivery on a rolling basis between January and May 2028.
Powerships are floating power plants equipped with multi-fuel power generation systems.
Through onboard integrated substations, they can connect directly to national grids and, thanks to their plug-and-play design, can begin generating electricity in less than 30 days where the necessary infrastructure is in place.
Today, Karpowership's fleet includes the Khan, Orca, Shark, Mermaid, Seal and Whale classes, with capacities ranging from 30 MW to 600 MW. “Sea Lion” stands out as the newest class to join the fleet.
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