Karpowership’s One World Karadeniz Foundation expands its global social impact in Iis 3rd year

Marking the third anniversary of its social responsibility platform, the One World Karadeniz Foundation, Karpowership continues to expand its global social impact across the regions where it operates.

Since its establishment, the Foundation has reached tens of thousands of people through programs designed to create long-term, measurable impact.

Celebrating its 3rd anniversary, Karpowership’s One World Karadeniz Foundation continues to expand its global social impact, delivering projects across four core pillars: education and youth development, women’s empowerment, community development, and environmental sustainability.

With a footprint spanning more than 15 countries, the Foundation focuses on creating sustainable, measurable impact in the communities where Karpowership operates.

To date, these initiatives have reached tens of thousands of people, with a strong focus on women, children, and young people.

Ghana: Driving Impact Through Strategic CSR Initiatives

In Ghana, Karpowership continues to deliver impactful and community-driven CSR initiatives through the One World Karadeniz Foundation, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and long-term value. These efforts are being actively amplified through strategic storytelling and media engagement to showcase tangible impact within communities.

A key focus has been on empowering students within the education and energy sectors. Through its mentorship and scholarship programmes, Karpowership has supported over 1,000 students, equipping them with industry insights, financial support, guidance, and career development opportunities.

Notably, Karpowership fully funds the tuition of 55 students pursuing engineering programmes at Takoradi Technical University, reinforcing its commitment to building local technical capacity.

This is further strengthened by the Karpowership All-Female Internship Programme, which is specifically designed to train and prepare young women for careers in the energy sector, contributing to a more inclusive industry pipeline.

Recent initiatives also include targeted support for students through mentorship and scholarship programmes. To date, over 1,000 students across more than 20 schools have benefited from Karpowership’s mentorship programme, reflecting its growing impact within the education sector.

This is complemented by the Karpowership All-Female Internship Programme, which equips participants with practical skills and industry exposure.

In addition, Karpowership has supported schools by donating essential educational materials, including school bags, storybooks, textbooks, and other learning resources, helping improve access to quality education and enhance the learning experience for students.

In Accra, the boys’ dormitory at Osu Children’s Home was fully renovated to provide children with a safer and more conducive living space.

In Takoradi, the rehabilitation of St. Mark Anglican School and support for Rynner Paul School have improved teaching and learning conditions for hundreds of students and positively impacted their communities.

These initiatives are further strengthened by ongoing environmental sustainability efforts, including tree planting exercises aimed at promoting climate resilience and environmental stewardship within host communities.

Through consistent implementation and deliberate storytelling, Karpowership Ghana continues to position its CSR efforts as impactful, visible, and aligned with national development priorities.

Expanding Community Impact Across Regions

To date, more than 58,000 students have benefited from scholarships and education support programs, as well as initiatives aimed at keeping girls in education.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.