Kwabena Adaakwa earns global recognition for brand management excellence

Audio By Carbonatix
The Category Manager for Nutrition and Dairy at Nestlé Ghana, Kwabena Adaakwa, has received international recognition after emerging among the top performers in the globally acclaimed Zone AOA Mini MBA in Brand Management programme.
Competing against marketing professionals from across the world, Mr Adaakwa distinguished himself through exceptional strategic thinking and brand leadership, earning commendation from renowned marketing expert Mark Ritson for producing one of the programme's best brand plans.
His performance also secured him 11th place globally among all participants, while he emerged as one of the programme's top performers in the marketing simulator.
The achievement highlights the growing influence of Ghanaian and African marketing professionals on the global stage, demonstrating their ability to compete and excel alongside international peers.
Mr Adaakwa's success has also been attributed to his dedication to continuous learning and professional excellence, as well as the supportive environment at Nestlé Ghana, which encourages employee development and innovation.
The recognition is seen as a significant milestone not only for Mr Adaakwa but also for Nestlé Ghana and the country's marketing industry.
His accomplishment is expected to inspire aspiring marketers by underscoring the importance of curiosity, discipline, continuous learning and a commitment to professional growth in achieving world-class excellence.
Colleagues and industry stakeholders have congratulated Mr Adaakwa on the achievement, describing it as a proud moment for Nestlé Ghana, the marketing profession and Ghana as a whole.
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