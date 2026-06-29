Legal dispute remains before Court of Appeal, Zeepay urges caution over reports

Zeepay has clarified that the legal matter involving the company and other parties remains before the Court of Appeal, urging the public to treat media reports on the case with caution pending the court’s final determination.

In a public statement, the fintech company said some recent media publications do not accurately reflect the current legal position, adding that any inaccuracies would be addressed through the appropriate legal channels.

“Following recent media publications concerning the matter involving Zeepay, and other parties, we wish to inform our partners, stakeholders, customers, and the general public that this matter remains before the courts, pending determination by the Court of Appeal,” the statement said.

The company noted that it remains committed to upholding the rule of law and respecting the integrity of the judicial process, and therefore would refrain from making further comments while the matter is before the courts.

It also urged the public to exercise caution when relying on unverified reports until the judicial process is concluded.

Zeepay assured them that the company continues to operate with professionalism and integrity.

The statement was issued by the company’s management.

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