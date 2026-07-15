We are working closely with BoG, other stakeholders in an orderly manner – Zeepay on license revocation

Audio By Carbonatix
Following the revocation of its license by the Bank of Ghana, Zeepay, says it is working closely with the regulator and all relevant stakeholders to ensure an orderly, transparent and responsible approach.
According to the digital payment firm, it acknowledges the concerns among customers, employees, agents, merchants, partners and the general public following the development.
In a statement, it said it would continue to maintain open communication and work constructively with the Bank of Ghana and other stakeholders towards what it described as an orderly resolution.
“Zeepay Ghana Limited is working closely with the Regulator and all relevant stakeholders to ensure an orderly, transparent and responsible approach following the revocation of the Company’s Dedicated Electronic Money Issuer Licence (Mobile Money Wallets)”.
It assured stakeholders of its commitment to supporting them throughout the process.
“Further verified updates will be communicated through Zeepay’s official communication channels as they become available,” it added.
The Bank of Ghana on July 14, 2026, revoked the license of Zeepay, saying, the firm has breached Section 13 of the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987).
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