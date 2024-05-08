Limited registration: EC apologises for delays on Day 2, gives officials fresh directive

The Electoral Commission has issued an apology for network challenges experienced during the second day of the voters' registration exercise.
In a statement released tonight, the Commission acknowledged that some challenges were encountered with the network, particularly affecting the online mode of registration.
At the close of the second day, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) remained unsatisfied with the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.
According to the party’s Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, the manner in which the exercise has been conducted, especially regarding network challenges, leaves much to be desired.
Speaking on Joy FM's Newsnite on May 8, the NDC executive also revealed that the party made an official complaint at the regional level on Tuesday and is following it up to the national level.
However, the EC has owned up to some of these issues in its latest press release.
The Commission says it has "directed its District Officers to switch to the offline mode of registration beginning tomorrow, the 9th of May, 2024."
It also assured stakeholders and the general public that it is taking steps to address the issue.
The statement also reiterated its earlier commitment to extend the duration in the case of a backlogue induced by these challenges.
"The Commission assures its stakeholders that, should there be a backlog of voters at the end of the twenty-one (21) day process, the Registration Exercise will be extended beyond the 27th of May, 2024 deadline," the EC added.
