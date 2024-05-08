Limited registration: EC hasn’t worked to perfection – Mustapha Gbande

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) remains unsatisfied with the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

According to the party’s Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, the manner in which the exercise has been conducted leaves much to be desired.

This dissatisfaction he says persists despite reports from some areas, including the Ashanti Region which indicated an improvement from yesterday’s challenges.

The first day of the exercise, which began on Tuesday, was marred by internet disruptions and other technical hitches, resulting in hours of delays and leaving applicants and party agents stranded.

The Electoral Commission (EC) admitted encountering these technical challenges at several registration centers, which delayed the registration process.

However, today, Wednesday, May 8, the situation appears to be different in parts of the Ashanti Region.

Individuals seen in the queue at the regional EC head office were waiting for their turn, while others had just received their cards.

One elated registrant told JoyNews "we came early in the morning and the process was going on well."

But NDC Deputy General Mustapha Gbande believes that is just one side of what transpired today.

He said the internet challenges has been experienced in areas such as Ketu South and parts of the Central Region.

Speaking on Joy FM's Newsnite on May 8, the NDC executive also revealed that the party made an official complaint at the regional level on Tuesday and is following it up to the national level.

The 21-day exercise is expected to end on May 27, 2024.

Meanwhile, the EC has hinted at the possibility of extending the limited voters' registration period if deemed necessary to accommodate all eligible citizens.

